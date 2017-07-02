1B Matt Carpenter didn't start for just the eighth time in 80 games this year, as rookie Luke Voit got the call so that St. Louis could run out nine right-handed bats against LHP Gio Gonzalez. Carpenter was 1-for-4 Friday night with a walk, doubling to start a five-run fourth inning. He's expected to play Sunday night in the series finale.

RHP Michael Wacha may have exhibited his best stuff Saturday night, establishing a season high with nine strikeouts over six shutout innings and collecting a 2-1 win over Washington. Wacha pounded the zone with his fastball all game, enabling him to access a changeup that led to its share of swings and misses. He got 15 in 94 pitches, the surest sign that his stuff was too tough for the Nationals.

LHP Kevin Siegrist (cervical spine strain) threw a bullpen session for the first time since landing on the 10-day DL Sunday, retroactive to June 23. Siegrist, who's 1-1 with a save and a 4.28 ERA in 31 games out of the bullpen, could be activated prior to the All-Star break. Siegrist has struggled with consistency this year, allowing 43 baserunners in 27 1/3 innings.

RHP Carlos Martinez gets the start Sunday night against Washington's Max Scherzer in what could be a classic pitcher's duel. Martinez was no-decisioned in Tuesday night's 6-5, 10-inning loss at Arizona despite fanning 10 in six innings and leaving with a lead that the bullpen blew. Martinez has faced the Nationals five times, four out of the bullpen, going 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA.

LHP Zach Duke (left elbow surgery) appeared for a second straight game on his rehab assignment Saturday, pitching a 1-2-3 inning for St. Louis' Gulf Coast League affiliate and fanning two. Duke pitched 81 games for the White Sox and Cardinals last year but was supposed to be sidelined until 2018 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. But he could be back after the All-Star break.