OF Lane Thomas was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday for international amateur signing bonus pool space. Thomas, 21, was batting .252/.319/.383 with four homers and 38 RBIs for Class A Dunedin this season. He was a fifth-round draft choice in 2014.

OF Lane Thomas was acquired Sunday out of the Toronto organization with cap space being transferred to the Blue Jays. Thomas was a fifth-round pick in 2014 out of Bearden High School in Knoxville, Tenn., and was hitting .252 with four homers and 38 RBIs this year at Class A Dunedin. Thomas possesses speed, swiping 42 bases in 264 career games.

INF Stanley Espinal was one of three minor leaguers acquired by the Cardinals Sunday, coming over from Boston in exchange for international cap space. Espinal was playing with the Red Sox's New York-Penn League affiliate in Lowell this year, driving in seven runs in that team's first two weeks of play. In 132 minor league games since being signed in 2015, Espinal has knocked in 82 runs.

INF Imeldo Diaz also came over with Stanley Espinal from the Boston organization on Sunday for cap considerations. The 19-year old Diaz was also playing at Lowell at the time of the trade, and has batted .222 in 123 career games in the minors. He was signed at 16 years old on July 2, 2014 out of Venezuela, and at 6-0 and 175 pounds, probably hasn't stopped growing.

RHP Carlos Martinez didn't have his usual electric stuff or command Sunday night and failed to log a quality start for only the fifth time in 17 outings. Martinez gave up seven hits and five runs in five innings of his 7-2 loss to Washington, walking four and fanning three. But he did get good news before the game as he found out that he and C Yadier Molina will appear in the All-Star Game July 11 in Miami.

RHP Adam Wainwright will get the call Monday night when St. Louis starts a four-game series with Miami in Busch Stadium. Wainwright scored a 4-3 win Wednesday night in Arizona, fanning eight and allowing just two runs off eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. He pitched 5 1/3 innings against the Marlins in May, allowing four runs in a no-decision, and is 5-2 with a 2.37 ERA in nine career starts against them.