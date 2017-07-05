RHP Lance Lynn took a 2-0 lead to the sixth inning, but lost it via a season-long bugaboo, the home run ball. Christian Yelich took him deep with two men on base in the sixth, marking the 10th time in the last 11 starts that Lynn has allowed a homer and the 20th time in 95 1/3 innings that he's been taken deep. Lynn gave up six hits and four runs, two earned, in 5 1/3 innings with a walk and five strikeouts.

2B Kolten Wong (right triceps strain) will start a rehab stint Wednesday at Double-A Springfield. Wong, who was hitting .301 with a homer and 19 RBI in 46 games when he was placed on the 10-day DL on June 15, doesn't figure to return until after the All-Star break. Under that scenario, the earliest Wong could come back to the club would be July 14 in Pittsburgh

3B Jedd Gyorko (left leg cramps) didn't start Tuesday's game after being removed for a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning Monday night. Gyorko was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI before he departed on an 89-degree night with plenty of humidity. With temperatures in the upper 80s again on Tuesday, the team might have opted for caution in resting him and playing Greg Garcia.

LHP Zach Duke (left elbow) has had his rehab assignment transferred from the organization's Gulf Coast League squad to Single-A Palm Beach of the Florida State League. Duke was supposed to be out all season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the offseason, but has recovered surprisingly fast. The veteran could offer the Cardinals another solid lefthanded option in late innings.