OF Jose Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. He entered the game for a brief appearance with one out in the ninth after Stephen Piscotty left because of a right groin strain. Martinez did not get into a game with Memphis during a short demotion. In 50 games with St. Louis before he was sent down, he hit .280 with a .464 slugging percentage.

OF Randal Grichuk (back strain) was placed on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 10. It's not clear if his problem is related to lower-back issues he had earlier. Grichuk had been struggling, hitting .176 with 18 strikeouts -- albeit with four homers -- over his past 51 at-bats.

RHP Mike Leake got a no-decision. He gave up two runs and seven hits over five innings, with five walks and three strikeouts. It was a decent rebound from his previous start, when he gave up a season-high eight runs. In the fifth, he walked the bases loaded and gave up the tying run, but got out of it by striking out Francisco Cervelli. "I thought he was pretty good. He pitched out of trouble," manager Mike Matheny said. "Quite a few walks. It would have been nice to get a couple calls in the (fifth) inning."

3B Jedd Gyorko hit his 14th homer, a 408-foot, two-run, two-out shot to center, in the first. He said Pittsburgh starter Gerrit Cole "left a pitch out over. I put a good swing on it." Gyorko was 0-for-3 the rest of the night. In the fourth, he and C Yadier Molina executed a pickoff at third to catch the Pirates' Gregory Polanco off-guard. That helped preserve a 2-1 St. Louis lead. "We try to save (that play) for big moments if we can," Gyorko said. "Getting that out there and getting (starter Mike) Leake out of that inning was big."

RF Stephen Piscotty left the game after racing to catch a shallow fly to right by Josh Harrison for the first out of the ninth. He pulled up and grabbed at his right thigh. "His right groin, a strain," manager Mike Matheny said. "He felt it grab. He wanted to jog around and see if it was going to be OK, but for it to grab like it did, it was probably not a good idea to leave him in the game at that point because anything he was going to have to do at that point was going to have to be at full speed." Piscotty's status for Saturday is unclear.