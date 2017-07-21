LF Tommy Pham went 2-for-4 with a home run and finished the season series against the Mets by hitting (.417) with three homers and seven RBIs. Before getting his RBI double and 13th homer, Pham fouled a ball off his left leg in the fourth inning but stayed in the game. He was briefly in pain and was checked out by a trainer and manager Mike Matheny before remaining in the game.

RHP Lance Lynn allowed one run and three hits in six innings during a no-decision Thursday. He saw his 14 1/3 inning scoreless streak stopped by a homer from Mets 1B Lucas Duda but overall manager Mike Matheny was pleased with the outing.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal took his fourth loss when he allowed SS Jose Reyes' infield single with two outs in the ninth inning of Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Mets. He allowed the run by not covering first base when Reyes hit a sharp ground ball to 1B Matt Carpenter. It was the first time Rosenthal allowed a run since July 1 against the Washington Nationals when he also did not cover first base on a potential double play grounder by 3B Anthony Rendon.

RHP Carlos Martinez starts the series opener for the Cardinals on Friday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field and takes a 6-8 record and 3.38 ERA into his start. Martinez took a no-decision in his last start Sunday at Pittsburgh when he allowed two runs and in seven innings. Martinez is 4-3 with a 4.16 ERA in 21 appearances (11 starts) against the Cubs. He is 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA in two starts against the Cubs this season with both outings at Busch Stadium.

3B Greg Garcia made his first start since June 13 and recorded his sixth multi-hit game of the season. Garcia broke up RHP Seth Lugo's no-hit bid with a double in the fifth and added a single in the seventh. Those hits ended an 0-for-9 skid for Garcia, whose last hits were July 5 in Miami.