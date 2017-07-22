RHP Sam Tuivailala was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday. He was 2-1 with a 2.14 ERA for the Cardinbals this season.

OF Tyler O'Neill was acquired on Friday via trade with the Seattle Mariners for LHP Marco Gonzales. He was assigned to the club's Triple-A Memphis affiliate. He was the Mariners' third-round pick (85th overall) in the 2013 draft out of Garibaldi Secondary School in British Columbia. He was rated as the No. 2 prospect in the Mariners' organization, according to MLB.com's rankings. He was batting .244 with 19 home runs, 56 RBIs, 21 doubles, two triples and nine stolen bases through 93 games for Triple-A Tacoma.

CF Magneuris Sierra was optioned to Triple-A Springfield on Friday. He hit .365 with no homers in 13 games for the Cardinals.

OF Randal Grichuk was activated from the disabled list prior to opening a three-game series against the Cubs.

OF Randal Grichuk was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Friday and celebrated with a solo home run to left in his first at-bat. He eventually went 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs, two RBIs and a walk. He is now 7-for-20 with two home runs in his career off Cubs starter Jake Arrieta. Grichuk was on the disabled list with a lower back injury, retroactive to July 10. He played a rehab game with Class A Springfield on Wednesday and was 1-for-4 with a three-run home run. He is batting .215 with nine home runs and 30 RBIs in 61 games this season in St. Louis.

1B Matt Carpenter was 2-for-5 with a double and collected two hits in the Cardinals nine-run eighth Friday. He was the second Cardinals player this season to accomplish that. His second hit of the inning -- a single with the bases loaded -- brought his career mark with bases loaded to 21-for-35 (.600) with 61 RBIs.

C Carson Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday and was inserted into Friday's lineup after starter Yadier Molina was scratched with right ankle discomfort. Kelly went 1-for-5 with a two-run double. He was batting .283 with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs through 83 games at Memphis. The rookie made his major league debut in 2016 and appeared in 10 games, batting .154 with an RBI. Kelly won the 2015 Rawlings Gold Glove award as best defensive catcher among all minor league teams.

RHP Carlos Martinez allowed a career-high-tying 10 hits but only three runs (two earned) in his 14th quality start of the season on Friday. He had no decision while giving up the most hits since Sept. 9, 2015. Martinez has posted a 2.61 ERA in his last five road starts.

C Yadier Molina was pulled from the starting lineup just before Friday's game with right ankle discomfort. Carson Kelly, called up earlier Friday from Triple-A Memphis, stepped in behind the plate for Molina, who was available as a pinch-hitter. Molina is batting .269 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs.

LHP Zach Duke was activated from the disabled list prior to opening a three-game series against the Cubs.

LHP Zach Duke was activated from the 60-day disabled list prior to Friday's game and made a six-pitch appearance on Friday. He underwent Tommy John surgery during the 2016 off-season and missed all of spring training and the first three months of 2017. The 34-year-old veteran made nine rehab appearances between the rookie league Gulf Coast Cardinals, Class A Palm Beach and Triple-A Memphis. He threw nine scoreless innings, allowing just four hits with a walk and 10 strikeouts. Duke appeared in 81 games in 2016, making 53 appearances with the White Sox before he was traded to the Cardinals. He made 28 appearances with St. Louis to finish the season.

RHP Adam Wainwright (11-5, 5.08 ERA) makes his 20th start of the season and 274th career start in Saturday's middle game against the Cubs. His 145 career victories are fifth in Cardinals history and top active NL pitchers. He has won four straight starts entering Saturday and is 5-1 in six day-game starts this year. Wainwright is 14-9 with a 4.09 ERA in 33 career starts against the Cubs and is 10-2 with a 3.89 ERA in 22 games (17 starts) at Wrigley Field.

CF Dexter Fowler was 3-for-4 with a double, RBI, run scored and a stolen base Friday as he recorded his third three-hit game of the season and first since May 28. Fowler has now reached base in six straight games and snapped a nine-game streak without an extra-base hit.

C Eric Fryer was designated for assignment prior to Friday's game. The 31-year-old batted .155 over 34 games this season while serving as Yadier Molina's backup. He had no homers and just three RBIs.