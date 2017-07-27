RHP Mike Mayers was recalled from Memphis to replace the disabled Adam Wainwright on the 25-man roster. The 25-year-old Mayers was 5-6 with a 3.49 ERA in 19 games (15 starts) with the Redbirds, recently switching to a relief role. Mayers logged four innings in two relief appearances for the Cardinals from June 25 to July 2, allowing a pair of runs.

SS Paul DeJong keeps slugging his way into the St. Louis rookie record books. His 14th homer of the year, in the first inning, not only tied the game, it gave him eight for July, a franchise record for the month. DeJong has reached 14 homers in just 49 big league games; only Albert Pujols has hit more over that span in club history (16 in 2001).

RHP Carlos Martinez snapped a six-start winless streak Wednesday night, although he struggled at times with the top of the Colorado order. Martinez gave up seven hits and five runs over six innings, walking two and fanning eight, but dominated the bottom of the order. The Rockies' 5-9 batters managed just one hit in 13 at-bats against Martinez, whiffing five times.

RF Stephen Piscotty (right groin strain) will start a rehab assignment Thursday night at Class A Peoria. Piscotty landed on the 10-day DL July 15 after leaving a game the night before in Pittsburgh; he left after making a throw from right field in the ninth inning. Injuries have colored the season for Piscotty, who is hitting just .236 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 69 games and has made two trips to the DL.

RHP Luke Weaver will be called up from Triple-A Memphis to start the opener of a four-game series Thursday night against Arizona. Weaver made two relief appearances for St. Louis last month, throwing three scoreless innings and recording a pair of strikeouts. In 13 starts this year at Memphis, Weaver has dominated the Pacific Coast League, going 9-1 with a 1.91 ERA.