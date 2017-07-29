RHP Mike Leake gets the call Saturday night when St. Louis hosts Arizona in the third of a four-game series. Leake controlled Colorado Monday night in an 8-2 victory, breezing through seven shutout innings as he allowed just four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. The Arizona State product is 5-2 against the Diamondbacks in 10 career starts with a 4.92 ERA, including a win last May at Busch Stadium.

RHP Michael Wacha won for the fifth time in six starts Friday night, spinning six shutout innings and whiffing five. The last of those strikeouts came on a curve to David Peralta with two on to end the sixth, highlighting a pitch that is becoming a bigger part of Wacha's arsenal. Wacha didn't allow a hit until Chris Owings' two-out double in the fifth and is now 7-1 at home this year.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal continued a week of firsts with the first two-inning save of his career Friday night, fanning four of the six men he faced. Rosenthal wriggled out of a second-and-third, no-out jam in the eighth, and then sailed through the ninth in 1-2-3 fashion for his fifth save. Rosenthal on Tuesday night worked the final two innings for the first two-inning win of his career.

RF Stephen Piscotty (right groin strain) continued his rehab assignment Friday night at Class A Peoria, going 1-for-4 with a two-run double. Piscotty has had a tough season, making two trips to the 10-day DL and not playing well when he is been healthy, hitting just .236 with six homers and 31 RBIs. Piscotty has been out since July 14, when he left a game in Pittsburgh in the bottom of the ninth after making a throw.

C Yadier Molina was back in the lineup Friday night after a day off, which stirred up a tempest before the game. Molina didn't take kindly to comments by manager Mike Matheny that he needed a rest, going to Instagram to say that he'll let everyone know when he needs a day off. Matheny said the comments were misrepresented. Regardless, Molina returned to action and went 0-for-4.