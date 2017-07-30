SS Paul DeJong knocked in St. Louis' only run with a single in the first, his 16th RBI in July. He started the month with 16 RBIs and was batting eighth in the lineup, and will finish the month as the team's No. 3 hitter. DeJong had a seven-game hitting streak snapped Friday night and wasted no time starting a new one in this game.

RHP Mike Leake was undone by one bad inning Saturday night, falling to 7-9 for the year. Leake gave up a two-run homer to Paul Goldschmidt and a 466-foot solo shot to J.D. Martinez in a three-pitch span in the fourth inning, turning a 1-0 lead into a 3-1 deficit. Leake lasted five innings, giving up four hits and three runs with two walks, two hit batters and four strikeouts.

RHP Lance Lynn is scheduled to make the start Sunday when St. Louis finishes its series and homestand against Arizona, despite persistent trade rumors. Lynn has pitched some of his best baseball lately, giving up two runs in 25 1/3 innings over his last four starts to cut his ERA down to 3.21 He is 4-0 with a 2.94 ERA in 11 career games against the Diamondbacks, beating them 10-4 on June 29 in Chase Field.

RF Stephen Piscotty (right groin strain) continued his rehab assignment Saturday night at Class-A Peoria, going 1-for-4 with an RBI single. Piscotty has had a tough season, making two trips to the 10-day disabled list and not playing well when he's been healthy, hitting only .236 with six home runs and 31 RBIs. Piscotty has been out since July 14, when he left a game in Pittsburgh in the bottom of the ninth after making a throw.

RHP Adam Wainwright (back tightness) will throw off flat ground Sunday and is scheduled to go through a bullpen session Monday during the team's off-day. If all goes well, Wainwright could be penciled in to start Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Disabled on Tuesday, retroactive to July 23, Wainwright owns an 11-5 record and a 4.89 ERA over 20 starts this year.