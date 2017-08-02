FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
August 2, 2017 / 3:15 AM / an hour ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

OF Harrison Bader was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. In six games for St. Louis, he went 6-for-21 (.286) with no RBIs.

OF Harrison Bader was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday. Bader, 23, made his major league debut on July 25 and batted .286 with two doubles and two walks in 21 at-bats over six games. Four of Bader's six hits were of the infield variety. He has clubbed 19 homers for Memphis. "We got to see him play in spring training and, clearly, he's had a very successful year in Triple-A, so I would say all of us feel he's made a very positive impression," Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said.

OF Stephen Piscotty was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday. Piscotty suffered a right groin strain on July 14. He went 3-for-15 with three RBIs in a four-game rehab stint at Single-A Peoria. The 26-year-old is batting .236 with six homers and 31 RBIs this season. He also spent time on the DL in May with a hamstring injury.

