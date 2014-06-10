Preview: Cardinals at Rays

The St. Louis Cardinals look to build off two consecutive shutouts when they send ace Adam Wainwright to the mound against the host Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday to start a two-game series. Wainwright, who did not receive a decision in his lone start against the Rays in 2008, is 9-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 19 career interleague starts. The Cardinals are 3-2 on their seven-game road trip while Tampa Bay has dropped 13 of its last 14 games and is scoreless in its last 19 innings.

St. Louis, which stands five games behind Milwaukee in the National League Central, is 10th in the NL in scoring after leading the way last season. The Rays are last in the American League in scoring and have been held to two or fewer runs in eight of the last 12 games. All Star Evan Longoria had warmed up for Tampa Bay with 10 hits in 27 at-bats, but went 0-for-7 in his last two games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET; FSN Midwest (St. Louis), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (8-3, 2.31 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (2-6, 5.31)

Wainwright is 0-1 in his last two starts, but allowed only two runs over eight innings June 4 without getting a decision against Kansas City. The 32-year-old Georgia native has yielded two or fewer runs in 10 of 13 starts while boasting 89 strikeouts and only 65 hits against in 93 1/3 innings. James Loney (10-for-23, homer) and David DeJesus (9-for-25, two homers) have hit well versus Wainwright.

Odorizzi has gone winless (0-3) over his previous four starts, surrendering nine runs and 13 hits in 8 1/3 innings combined in the last two. The 24-year-old Illinois native, who has never faced St. Louis, struck out 45 and walked 11 over the last six games. Odorizzi has completed a season-high six innings three times in 12 starts, including his 2014 debut against Texas in an 8-1 win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals LF Matt Holliday (lower back) missed Sunday’s game and 2B Kolten Wong (shoulder) could return after sitting out the last three contests.

2. Loney was 4-for-14 with three walks in the last series against Seattle and leads the team with 15 doubles and 30 RBIs.

3. St. Louis 3B Matt Carpenter is 33-for-86 over the last 21 games to raise his average from .256 to .299.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Rays 2