Cardinals 1, Rays 0: Matt Holliday belted a solo homer and Adam Wainwright pitched seven strong innings as visiting St. Louis recorded its third consecutive shutout and major league-best 13th of the season.

Wainwright (9-3) scattered seven hits and two walks while striking out a pair to win his 10th career interleague game in 15 decisions. Holliday hit his fourth homer of the season in the sixth and two relievers bridged the gap to Trevor Rosenthal, who pitched 1 1/3 innings to notch his 17th save.

The Rays were shut out for the third straight game for the first time in their history and have not scored in 28 innings, surpassing the previous club record of 26 in 2002. Jake Odorizzi (2-7) was the hard-luck loser, allowing one run and three hits while striking out five over a career-high 7 1/3 frames.

Odorizzi retired the first 11 batters he faced before walking Holliday and did not give up a hit until Jhonny Peralta’s single with two outs in the fifth. Odorizzi set down the first two in the sixth before Holliday lifted a 1-2 changeup into the left-field seats for his first blast since May 27.

Kevin Kiermaier’s ground-rule double led off the eighth for the Rays against Pat Neshek and Evan Longoria was hit by a pitch before Sam Freeman came on to strike out James Loney and get Ben Zobrist on a liner to left field. Rosenthal entered and hit Jerry Sands to load the bases, but Matt Joyce popped up to end the threat.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kiermaier and Loney finished with two hits apiece while Zobrist had a double for Tampa Bay, which left 11 runners on base. … The Cardinals improved to 5-6 in interleague play and the Rays dropped to 2-6. … Tampa Bay C Jose Molina played against his brother Cardinals C Yadier Molina for the third time in their careers - the first since June 24, 2011.