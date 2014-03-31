Preview: Cardinals at Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals begin their pursuit of a second straight National League pennant when they visit the rival Cincinnati Reds and new manager Bryan Price in the opener of a three-game set Monday afternoon. Coming off a loss to the Boston Red Sox in the World Series, the Cardinals have designs on again claiming the National League Central Division, which they have won seven of the last 14 years. They lost star outfielder Carlos Beltran and standout third baseman David Freese from last year’s 97-win squad, but have filled some holes with new shortstop Jhonny Peralta and center fielder Peter Bourjos.

Price takes over for Dusty Baker for the Reds, who won the division with 97 wins in 2012 before sliding to third with a 90-72 mark and bowing out in the wild-card matchup last October. Cincinnati fans will be buzzing over the presence of speedster Billy Hamilton, who opens the season in center field after a solid spring training that saw him steal nine bases in as many attempts. Hamilton is expected to bat leadoff for a team that finished third in the National League in runs scored, two spots behind the league-leading Cardinals.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (2013: 19-9, 2.94 ERA) vs. Reds RH Johnny Cueto (2013: 5-2, 2.82)

Wainwright has won at least 19 games in three of his last four seasons, leading the NL in victories for the second time in 2013. However, the 32-year-old had a 7.77 ERA in four starts against the Reds last year and three of his nine losses, including one at Cincinnati on Sept. 2 when he gave up six runs in six innings to pick up his last setback of the regular season. Wainwright was 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA in five starts during spring training.

After recording 19 wins of his own in 2012, Cueto suffered through a difficult 2013 in which he made just 11 starts due to an oblique injury, but will be making his third straight Opening Day start. The righty did not face St. Louis in his limited action last year and is 4-4 with a 4.66 ERA in 15 career starts versus the Cardinals. Cueto missed one turn during spring training due to a sore back and also endured a tender shoulder.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds RF Jay Bruce is 11-for-28 with two home runs against Wainwright.

2. Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong hit .375 with two home runs and five doubles in 18 games this spring entering Saturday.

3. The teams split 10 meetings in Cincinnati last season.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Reds 3