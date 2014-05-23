Preview: Cardinals at Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals look to build off an impressive homestand when they visit the Cincinnati Reds on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. St. Louis followed up a road-heavy stretch of the schedule with a 7-2 stretch at home that was capped by a three-game sweep against Arizona. Thursday’s 4-2 triumph marked the second straight game in which the Cardinals battled back to forge a late tie before producing a game-winning rally.

St. Louis already has taken four of six meetings with its National League Central rivals. The Reds are coming off a 3-3 road trip that featured a pair of one-run wins in Washington, including Wednesday’s 2-1 triumph. That marked the first game Cincinnati has played since placing star first baseman Joey Votto on the 15-day disabled list and activating Jay Bruce, although the right fielder did not play against the Nationals.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Shelby Miller (6-2, 2.79 ERA) vs. Reds RH Homer Bailey (3-3, 5.44)

Miller is coming off his longest outing of the year, a seven-inning gem against Atlanta in which he yielded only an unearned run and struck out a season high-tying seven. However, he has managed to finish six frames just once in five road starts in 2014, all after posting a road ERA (4.57) nearly three runs higher than his home mark (1.75) last year. Miller gave up three runs in six innings in a loss to Cincinnati at home earlier this year but since has won six straight decisions.

Bailey’s up-and-down season began with back-to-back rough outings last month against the Cardinals, who got to him for eight runs in 9 1/3 combined innings. Four of Bailey’s next six starts were of the quality variety, but he crashed back down Saturday at Philadelphia by giving up six runs in 3 2/3 frames - his shortest start since May 30, 2013. The 28-year-old is 5-10 with a 5.01 ERA in 19 career starts versus the Cardinals, with the loss amount being three more than his total against any other opponent.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter is 13-for-22 lifetime against Bailey.

2. Reds SS Zack Cozart is batting .295 this month after posting a .188 mark in April.

3. St. Louis RHP Trevor Rosenthal has recorded at least one strikeout in all but one of his 21 appearances.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Reds 4