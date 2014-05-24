Preview: Cardinals at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds find themselves in an unusual spot when they host the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday in the second contest of a three-game series. Cincinnati is in position to win a series from St. Louis for the second time in the last 11 sets after prevailing 5-3 on Friday. Todd Frazier’s three-run homer was the key blow, but speed remains a factor for the Reds as Billy Hamilton stole two bases and closer Aroldis Chapman hit 102 on the gun while fashioning a 90 miles-per-hour changeup.

Cincinnati right fielder Jay Bruce returned to the lineup Friday after missing 14 games with a left knee injury and went 1-for-4 while scoring a run. The Cardinals, who have won seven of their last nine games, give the ball to Jaime Garcia, making his second start of the season since returning from a torn labrum and rotator cuff. He will oppose fellow left-hander Tony Cingrani, coming off his first outing since April 30 after a trip to the disabled list (left shoulder tendinitis).

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, Fox

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals LH Jaime Garcia (0-0, 5.14 ERA) vs. Reds LH Tony Cingrani (2-3, 3.76)

Garcia left his first start since May 17, 2013 with a 5-4 lead before Atlanta rallied for a 6-5 victory Sunday. “He threw the ball well, very well,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny told reporters after the 27-year-old Mexican allowed four runs and five hits while striking out five in seven innings. “... When he was down, staying out of the middle, staying ahead in the count, he was making very very good pitches and getting some quick outs.” Garcia is 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 15 appearances (13 starts) versus Cincinnati.

Cingrani allowed four runs, seven hits and three home runs - all career highs - in six innings of an 8-3 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday. The 24-year-old Evergreen Park, Ill., native faced the Cardinals in his first two starts of 2014, receiving a no-decision after yielding two hits and striking out nine in seven shutout innings and suffering the loss when he allowed three runs in four innings. Cingrani, who recorded 39 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings this season, is 1-0 with a 2.60 ERA in three home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Reds improved to 4-3 since 1B Joey Votto (quadriceps, left knee) left the lineup.

2. St. Louis 3B Matt Carpenter is 8-for-20 in his last five games.

3. Cincinnati leads the major leagues in in fielding percentage at .989 and has committed the fewest errors (19).

PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, Reds 2