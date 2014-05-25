Preview: Cardinals at Reds

St. Louis’ Yadier Molina is public enemy No. 1 in Cincinnati, and he’ll try to inflict more damage on the Reds when the Cardinals visit Sunday night for the rubber match of the three-game series. Cincinnati fans won’t forget the role Molina played in the 2010 brawl involving the Reds’ Brandon Phillips, but it doesn’t seem to matter. “I tell them to keep booing - just to myself,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny told reporters after Molina homered in Saturday’s 6-3 victory. “It seems the louder they get, the better he gets.”

St. Louis received contributions from all over the lineup Saturday - including Jon Jay, a late replacement in center field for Peter Bourjos (stomach virus) who had three hits and two RBIs, and Matt Carpenter, who added two hits and is 10-for-25 in his last six games. The Reds have lost nine of their last 10 series against the Cardinals, who have won eight of their last 10 contests. St. Louis’ Adam Wainwright was nearly perfect in his last start and seeks to become the first eight-game winner in the National League as he opposes Mike Leake, who has pitched into the seventh inning in all nine outings this season but is winless since April 15.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (7-2, 1.85 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mike Leake (2-3, 2.91)

Wainwright allowed only a fourth-inning double by Paul Goldschmidt and matched a season high with nine strikeouts in a 5-0 victory over Arizona on Tuesday. The 32-year-old Brunswick, Ga., native has an 0.86 WHIP this season and is 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA in his last three turns. Wainwright pitched seven strong innings in a 1-0 victory over Cincinnati on March 31 and is 6-9 with a 4.75 ERA versus the Reds while struggling against Jay Bruce (11-for-30, two homers, two doubles, eight RBIs).

Leake was victimized by a blown save in three of his last six starts, including Cincinnati’s 4-3 victory at Washington on Monday in which he allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings only to see Aroldis Chapman give up the game-tying run in the ninth. The 26-year-old San Diego native is 0-2 with a 2.89 ERA in his last six turns. Leake pitched eight solid frames in a 4-0 victory at St. Louis on April 9 and is 3-4 with a 5.06 ERA against the Cardinals, with Matt Holliday (11-for-26, homer) being a tough out.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cardinals placed LHP Kevin Siegrist, who is tied for the National League lead with 12 holds, on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with a left forearm strain and recalled LHP Sam Freeman from Triple-A Memphis.

2. Bruce, who is 1-for-8 in two games since returning from the disabled list (knee), has hit 99 of his 167 career home runs at Great American Ball Park and also has 499 career RBIs.

3. The Reds are hoping for a quick game as they begin a three-game series in Los Angeles on Monday at 5:10 p.m. PT.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, Reds 2