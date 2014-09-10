Preview: Cardinals at Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals look to rebound from a rare setback and take a step closer to another division title when they continue a four-game series at Cincinnati on Wednesday. The Cardinals had won nine of their last 10 overall and six straight against the Reds before dropping Tuesday’s meeting by a 9-5 score. St. Louis outhit Cincinnati 14-12 but could not recover from a rocky start by Michael Wacha and a late comeback effort fell far short.

The Cardinals maintained a 4 1/2-game advantage in the National League Central with 17 games to play, 14 against losing teams. Their magic number to claim a second consecutive division crown stands at 14. The Reds, who have won just three of their last 11 contests, can clinch at least a tie of the four-game set with a win Wednesday; they’ve gone 3-27-2 in series versus St. Louis since the start of the 2003 season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH John Lackey (13-9, 3.91 ERA) vs. Reds RH Alfredo Simon (13-10, 3.52)

After giving up six runs in six innings of a loss at Milwaukee on Friday, Lackey’s ERA since joining St. Louis in a trade with Boston stood at 4.87. He has given up 54 hits in 44 1/3 innings in that stretch, including eight home runs. The 35-year-old was reached for four runs (two earned) in six innings in a no-decision against Cincinnati on Aug. 19.

Simon’s rocky second half continued Friday against the New York Mets, who got to him for six runs and eight hits in four innings. He is 1-4 with a 5.87 ERA since August began, permitting 45 hits and 16 walks in 38 1/3 frames. Simon surrendered three runs in 5 1/3 innings opposite Lackey last month in his only career start against St. Louis.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals 1B Matt Adams has a home run, a double and a walk in five plate appearances against Simon.

2. Reds C Devin Mesoraco has registered three home runs and three doubles over a five-game stretch.

3. St. Louis OF Jon Jay is 12-for-33 with five walks over his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Reds 4