Preview: Cardinals at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds seek an extremely rare series win against the division-rival St. Louis Cardinals when the teams wrap up a four-game set in Cincinnati on Thursday afternoon. The Reds have taken two of the first three games of the series to move within a victory of their second series win over the Cardinals in the last 13 sets between the two teams. St. Louis had won six straight matchups this season before dropping a 9-5 decision Tuesday and losing 4-2 on Wednesday.

The back-to-back setbacks have reduced the Cardinals’ lead over Pittsburgh in the National League Central to 3 1/2 games. Their starters have given up eight runs in six innings over the two losses, which represent St. Louis’ first losing streak since a four-game swoon Aug. 26-30. The Reds are in search of their first three-game winning streak since Aug. 5-7.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (15-8, 2.80 ERA) vs. Reds RH Johnny Cueto (17-8, 2.23)

Lynn has won each of his first three starts against the Reds this year, including an Aug. 20 encounter in which he tossed seven scoreless innings. He is seeking his 50th career victory after picking up No. 49 at Milwaukee on Saturday, when he let up one earned run in six frames. The former first-round pick is 6-5 with a 3.25 ERA on the road and owns a 5.79 mark in seven career games (five starts) in Cincinnati.

Cueto is looking to become the second 18-game winner in the majors, having picked up No. 17 on Saturday against the New York Mets. He let up a run and struck out eight in seven innings, recording his eighth straight quality start at home. Cueto matched his shortest start of the season with five rocky innings at St. Louis on Aug. 20 and is 4-6 with a 4.55 ERA in his career versus the Cardinals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds RF Jay Bruce is 11-for-22 with two homers and eight RBIs in his career against Lynn.

2. Cardinals LF Matt Holliday is 5-for-12 in a three-game span after sitting out one contest with back tightness.

3. Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips is 8-for-21 over a six-game hitting streak after going 0-for-19 in his previous five contests.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Cardinals 3