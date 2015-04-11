Preview: Cardinals at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds look to start the season 5-0 for the first time in four years when they host the St. Louis Cardinals in the second of a three-game set on Saturday afternoon. Joey Votto hit two home runs and finished with four RBIs while Billy Hamilton stole his seventh base of the season, which led to the winning run that lifted the Reds to a 5-4 victory on Friday night.

Cincinnati has scored the winning run in its final at-bat in all four games and hopes to beat the Cardinals for the fifth straight time at Great American Ball Park. St. Louis has dropped two consecutive games and is in danger of losing just its second series in the last six against its National League Central Division rival. John Lackey gave up four hits over six innings, but surrendered two two-run blasts to Votto and Jordan Walden relinquished the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to suffer the loss. Randal Grichuk hit his first homer of the season as the Cardinals’ bats came alive with 10 hits and they will need the same sort of offensive production to avoid their second 1-3 start in the last three years.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha (2014: 5-6, 3.20 ERA) vs. Reds RHP Johnny Cueto (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Wacha failed to live up to the lofty expectations placed on him after an impressive rookie campaign and an even better postseason where he went 4-1 with a 2.64 ERA. The 23-year-old came down to earth last year as he saw his ERA increase from 2.78 to 3.20 and his WHIP from 1.10 to 1.20, but missed significant time with a shoulder injury. Wacha has fared reasonably well in six games (five starts) against the Reds, boasting a 1-1 record with 24 strikeouts and a 2.30 ERA in 31.1 innings.

Cueto fanned 10 batters over seven scoreless innings, but had to be content with a no-decision in the 5-2 Opening Day victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 29-year-old finished second in the NL Cy Young voting behind Clayton Kershaw last season and his demands for a new $200 million contract were reportedly rebuffed by Cincinnati’s top brass before the new campaign started. Cueto is 5-6 in 18 career games against the Cardinals and hopes to impress potential suitors with an another solid display.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Reds have won 11 of their last 13 home games dating back to last season.

2. Votto has recorded 10 multi-home run games in his career.

3. St. Louis CF Jon Jay is 12-for-25 with three home runs and seven RBIs against Cueto.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Cardinals 4