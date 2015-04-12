Preview: Cardinals at Reds

One day after suffering their first loss, the Cincinnati Reds turn to a pitcher who has never lost, or won, or started a major league game, for that matter. Raisel Iglesias gets the nod for the first time as a big leaguer Sunday when the Reds wrap up their three-game home series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Iglesias, a 25-year-old Cuban right-hander, signed a seven-year contract with the Reds last summer. He will aim to hold down a St. Louis lineup that has scored eight runs over the last two games after managing a total of three in its first two contests. The Cardinals lost a 5-4 decision in Friday’s series opener before posting a 4-1 triumph Saturday behind Matt Adams’ homer and Michael Wacha’s 6 1/3 solid innings. Carlos Martinez will get the ball for St. Louis after pitching one inning of relief on Opening Night.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Reds RH Raisel Iglesias (N/A)

Martinez struck out one and walked one in his hitless inning last Sunday against the Chicago Cubs. The 23-year-old made seven starts and 50 relief appearances a season ago, finishing with a 2-4 record and a 4.03 ERA. Martinez is 2-1 with a 2.87 ERA lifetime against the Reds.

Iglesias had a 3.68 ERA in six spring training appearances (three starts) and will make his major league debut without ever having pitched in the minors. In his last Grapefruit League tuneup, he allowed six runs - three earned - over four innings. “We are really excited about Raisel and having him in the system and having him pitching for us,” Reds manager Bryan Price told reporters recently. “He’s got to get acclimated to being a starting pitcher, transitioning from being a reliever mostly on the Cuba team, but he’s got the mix of pitches that allow him to be a guy who can learn to pitch deep in the game. From stuff, athleticism, competitiveness, things of that nature, to me he’s the real deal.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals C Yadier Molina snapped out of an early 0-for-10 slump with two hits and an RBI on Saturday.

2. St. Louis OF Matt Holliday has reached base in every game during the young season, totaling five hits and three walks in four games, although he still is seeking his first extra-base hit.

3. The Cardinals have won 12 consecutive three-game series but need a win Sunday to extend that streak.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 8, Reds 5