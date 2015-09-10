Preview: Cardinals at Reds

After narrowly being swept at home for the first time this season, the St. Louis Cardinals kick off a 10-game road trip on Thursday with the first of four contests against the Cincinnati Reds. The Cardinals rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday to halt a three-game losing streak and maintain their 4 1/2-game lead atop the National League Central.
St. Louis’ pitching was shredded for 24 runs during the three-game skid but sends red-hot Jaime Garcia to the mound for the series opener. Garcia has not lost since July 28 against Cincinnati, but he still owns a 10-3 career record versus the Reds - his most wins against any opponent. Cincinnati has split six matchups with the Cardinals since July 27 but it has managed only a 14-22 record against left-handed starters. Garcia will be opposed by fellow lefty John Lamb, who will make it 41 consecutive games started by a rookie for the Reds.
TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals LH Jaime Garcia (8-4, 1.89 ERA) vs. Reds LH John Lamb (0-3, 6.11)
Garcia won his third consecutive start in impressive fashion, blanking Pittsburgh on four hits over seven innings while striking out a season-high nine on Saturday. The 29-year-old Mexican is 5-0 over his last seven turns and has pitched at least six innings in each of his past six starts. Garcia has not surrendered a home run during his current unbeaten streak and has permitted more than three earned runs only once this season.
Lamb remains in search of his first major-league victory as he prepares to make his sixth start of the season and rebound from the worst outing of his brief career. The 25-year-old Lamb was tagged for six runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings against Milwaukee but managed to escape with a no-decision. Lamb had his best outing in his previous turn, giving up two runs on five hits while striking out eight in six innings at Milwaukee.
1. Cardinals OF Stephen Piscotty has his safely in 14 of his last 16 games and has 17 RBIs during that span.
2. Reds C Brayan Pena suffered a strained right hamstring in Wednesday’s game.
3. Cardinals 1B Matt Adams was activated off the 60-day disabled list Wednesday but did not play.
PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Reds 3