Preview: Cardinals at Reds

After narrowly being swept at home for the first time this season, the St. Louis Cardinals kick off a 10-game road trip on Thursday with the first of four contests against the Cincinnati Reds. The Cardinals rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday to halt a three-game losing streak and maintain their 4 1/2-game lead atop the National League Central.

St. Louis’ pitching was shredded for 24 runs during the three-game skid but sends red-hot Jaime Garcia to the mound for the series opener. Garcia has not lost since July 28 against Cincinnati, but he still owns a 10-3 career record versus the Reds - his most wins against any opponent. Cincinnati has split six matchups with the Cardinals since July 27 but it has managed only a 14-22 record against left-handed starters. Garcia will be opposed by fellow lefty John Lamb, who will make it 41 consecutive games started by a rookie for the Reds.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals LH Jaime Garcia (8-4, 1.89 ERA) vs. Reds LH John Lamb (0-3, 6.11)

Garcia won his third consecutive start in impressive fashion, blanking Pittsburgh on four hits over seven innings while striking out a season-high nine on Saturday. The 29-year-old Mexican is 5-0 over his last seven turns and has pitched at least six innings in each of his past six starts. Garcia has not surrendered a home run during his current unbeaten streak and has permitted more than three earned runs only once this season.

Lamb remains in search of his first major-league victory as he prepares to make his sixth start of the season and rebound from the worst outing of his brief career. The 25-year-old Lamb was tagged for six runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings against Milwaukee but managed to escape with a no-decision. Lamb had his best outing in his previous turn, giving up two runs on five hits while striking out eight in six innings at Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS.

1. Cardinals OF Stephen Piscotty has his safely in 14 of his last 16 games and has 17 RBIs during that span.

2. Reds C Brayan Pena suffered a strained right hamstring in Wednesday’s game.

3. Cardinals 1B Matt Adams was activated off the 60-day disabled list Wednesday but did not play.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Reds 3