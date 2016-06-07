Preview: Cardinals at Reds

Mike Leake returns to the city where he spent the first 5 1/2 seasons of his career and will take the mound for the visiting St. Louis Cardinals in Tuesday night's opener of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Leake goes for his fifth win in six starts as the Cardinals look to win their third in a row and move four games above .500 for the first time.

Leake compiled a 62-47 record during his tenure in Cincinnati before he was shipped to San Francisco at last year's trade deadline and eventually signed a free-agent deal with St. Louis. Leadoff hitter Matt Carpenter has been on a tear for the Cardinals, batting .429 with eight extra-base hits in as many games since coming off the paternity list. The Reds were denied a three-game sweep and a fifth consecutive victory after squandering a five-run lead in Sunday's 10-9 loss to Washington. Cincinnati's pitching allowed 26 runs in losing two of three games in St. Louis in mid-April.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Mike Leake (4-4, 3.82 ERA) vs. Reds LH John Lamb (1-3, 5.58)

Leake continued his string of strong performances by holding Milwaukee to two runs and five hits over six innings to post his fourth victory in his last five starts. After surrendering at least four runs in each of his first five turns, Leake has permitted a total of six runs over his last five outings -- four of which have been away from home. Leake made 86 appearances (85 starts) at Great American Ball Park, logging a 34-26 record and 4.31 ERA.

Lamb halted a three-start losing streak with his best performance of the season, allowing one run on six hits over a career-high seven innings in the thin air of Colorado. The 25-year-old Californian lasted only 3 2/3 innings in his previous turn at Milwaukee and was battered for six runs on seven hits, including a pair of homers. Although he has yet to win at home, Lamb has pitched better in three starts at Great American Ball Park, posting an 0-1 record and 2.81 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals 1B Matt Adams, a .344 lifetime hitter versus Cincinnati, has hit safely in six straight games overall and 11 of 12.

2. Although the Reds scored 22 runs versus the Nationals, they also struck out 37 times -- a team record for a three-game home series.

3. Cardinals SS Jhonny Peralta (thumb) is expected to be activated off the 15-day disabled list Tuesday and shifted to third base.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Reds 3