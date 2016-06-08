Preview: Cardinals at Reds

Joey Votto’s heroics have the Cincinnati Reds in position to register a rare series win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Votto’s walk-off blast in the bottom of the ninth inning, coming after the Reds squandered a five-run lead in the series opener, lifted Cincinnati to its fifth victory in six games entering Wednesday’s contest against the visiting Cardinals.

Adam Duvall continued his home run binge with his fourth shot in five games for the Reds, who have won only four of their last 21 series against St. Louis. Duvall has turned up the power over his last 15 games, going deep 10 times and driving in 22 runs in that span. Cardinals third baseman Jhonny Peralta, sidelined since undergoing thumb surgery in March, returned to the lineup Tuesday and had a pair of doubles and two RBIs in his season debut. St. Louis looks to even the series when they send left-hander Jaime Garcia to the mound to oppose struggling righty Alfredo Simon.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals LH Jaime García (4-5, 3.48 ERA) vs. Reds RH Alfredo Simón (2-5, 8.94)

Garcia lost for the third time in four starts despite giving up two runs and five hits over five innings at Milwaukee on June 1, marking the fifth time in nine starts he hasn’t pitched beyond five innings. The 29-year-old Mexican had a strong performance in his previous turn, limiting Washington to two runs on seven hits over seven innings. Jay Bruce is 9-for-44 with 10 strikeouts versus Garcia, who owns a 10-4 record and 3.50 ERA against the Reds.

Simon needed plenty of offensive support to end a four-start losing streak after allowing four runs and serving up three homers in an 11-4 victory at Colorado on Thursday. Simon has allowed at least three runs in each appearance since his season debut, including three runs on four hits in one inning of relief against St. Louis on April 15. Matt Holliday is only 4-for-18 against Simon, who is 3-1 with a 3.75 ERA in 19 appearances (four starts) versus St. Louis.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds CF Billy Hamilton has a trio of three-hit games over his last eight contests.

2. Cardinals 2B Matt Carpenter, the reigning NL Player of the Week, is 7-for-16 with three doubles and three RBIs during a four-game hitting streak.

3. The Reds optioned RHP Jon Moscot to Triple-A Louisville and recalled OF Steve Selsky.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 7, Reds 3