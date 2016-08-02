Preview: Cardinals at Reds

Cooled off by back-to-back defeats, the St. Louis Cardinals will look to rebuild momentum as they open a three-game series at the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Cincinnati made big news off the field Monday by trading outfielder Jay Bruce, the National League leader with 80 RBIs coming out of the weekend.

The Reds shipped Bruce to the New York Mets in exchange for a pair of minor-leaguers in second baseman Dilson Herrera and left-hander Max Wotell. Despite their last-place standing in the NL Central, the Reds have won all five series since the All-Star break. It's the final leg of a 10-game road trip for St. Louis, which dropped behind Miami for the second wild card in the NL following Sunday's loss to the Marlins. Catcher Yadier Molina is riding a career-high 15-game hitting streak and has doubled in his past seven contests for the Cardinals.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (9-5, 4.16 ERA) vs. Reds RH Dan Straily (6-6, 3.84)

Wainwright was fortunate to extend his unbeaten string to five starts after he was roughed up for four runs and a season high-tying 11 hits in a no-decision against the New York Mets last time out. He was battered for seven runs by the Reds on April 16 but pitched six innings of two-run ball at Cincinnati on June 9. Wainwright is 4-3 with a 6.14 ERA in 10 starts away from home in 2016.

Straily turned in his fifth consecutive quality start by limiting San Francisco to one run and three hits over a season-high 7 2/3 innings in his last outing. The 27-year-old has been outstanding in his last three turns, allowing a combined three runs and 11 hits over 20 2/3 innings. Straily's lone appearance against St. Louis came in relief in April, when he gave up a solo homer to Matt Holliday.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals SS Aledmys Diaz (thumb) was placed on the disabled list Monday after getting hit by a pitch in Sunday's game at Miami.

2. Herrera has appeared in seven games versus the Reds, going 9-for-24 with two homers and four RBIs.

3. St. Louis bolsted its bullpen Sunday by acquiring LHP Zach Duke from the Chicago White Sox.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Reds 2