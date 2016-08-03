Preview: Cardinals at Reds

It didn't take long for the Cincinnati Reds to find a silver lining for trading away Jay Bruce. Scott Schebler, called up from the minors Tuesday to take Bruce's roster spot, slammed a walk-off three-run homer hours later for the Reds, who look to hand the visiting St. Louis Cardinals their fourth straight defeat Wednesday night.

Schebler, the International League Player of the Month for July, capped a three-hit night with his dramatic blast to seal the 7-5 victory. Adam Duvall, who moved from left field to Bruce's spot in right to make room for Schebler, also went deep to take over the team lead with 26 homers. The Cardinals launched four home runs of their own to push their National League-leading total to 147, including a go-ahead solo shot by Tommy Pham in the eighth inning that set a club record for pinch-hit homers in a season with 11. Having allowed 23 runs during its three-game skid, St. Louis sends Michael Wacha to the mound to oppose rookie Cody Reed in the second contest of the three-game series.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (6-7, 4.38 ERA) vs. Reds RH Cody Reed (0-5, 7.07)

Wacha stretched his unbeaten string to seven starts at Miami last time out, pitching six innings and permitting three runs on four hits. He hasn't been dominant during the undefeated stretch, giving up 10 hits versus the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 22 and lasting only four innings in his previous turn verus the Marlins. Wacha is 5-1 with a 1.84 ERA versus the Reds, but Zack Cozart (10-for-20) and Joey Votto (8-for-21) have hurt him.

Reed continued to offer few reasons for remaining in the starting rotation after he was battered for six runs (five earned) and nine hits in a loss at San Francisco last time out. Reed, still in search of his first major-league victory, has failed to pitch beyond five innings in five of his last six turns. The lone exception was against Atlanta on July 22, when the 23-year-old permitted a pair of unearned runs over six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Votto went 4-for-4 in the series opener to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 16 games.

2. Cardinals rookie SS Aledmys Diaz was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a hairline fracture of his right thumb.

3. Cincinnati set a dubious team record as a reliever has allowed a home run to his first batter 21 times after Ross Ohlendorf and Blake Wood surrendered such blasts Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 8, Reds 4