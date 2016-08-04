Preview: Cardinals at Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals have manhandled the Cincinnati Reds regardless of venue in recent history, winning 18 of the last 22 series - including eight of 11 at Great American Ball Park. The Cardinals look to add another victory to those totals on Thursday afternoon when the National League Central rivals conclude their three-game set in Cincinnati.

Stephen Piscotty launched a solo homer in Wednesday's 5-4 victory, to mark his third straight game with a hit after beginning the road trip by going 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts. The 25-year-old has struggled mightily versus the Reds in his career (18-for-80), with a 1-for-8 effort and four strikeouts against Thursday starter Brandon Finnegan. While St. Louis snapped a three-game skid, cellar-dwelling Cincinnati fell for just the second time in six outings. Joey Votto carries a personal-best 17-game hitting streak into the finale versus St. Louis, against which he has batted .306 in his career.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Mike Leake (8-8, 4.50 ERA) vs. Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (6-8, 4.68)

Leake is hoping his second trip to Great American Ball Park goes better than the first, as the former Red allowed six runs on 10 hits - including a pair of homers - in a no-decision on June 7. The 28-year-old Leake has also permitted six earned runs in back-to-back starts, but improved to 3-1 in his last four after St. Louis slugged its way to an 11-6 victory. For all of his troubles, Leake can hang his hat on the fact that hasn't walked a batter in 30 consecutive innings.

Like Leake, Finnegan also improved to 3-1 in his last four starts on Friday after scattering four hits and striking out five in six innings of a 6-0 victory over San Diego on Friday. The 23-year-old has struggled with the home-run ball after surrendering 10 in his previous four outings before keeping the Padres in check. Finnegan also kept the Cardinals in the park on June 9, allowing two runs on five hits in seven innings of a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis 1B Brandon Moss is 12-for-28 with five homers and three doubles versus Cincinnati this season.

2. Reds OF Adam Duvall has collected nine hits and seven runs scored in his last seven contests.

3. The Cardinals' 32 road wins are just one shy of Washington for the most in the majors.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Reds 2