Preview: Cardinals at Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals claimed a series victory in the first leg of five consecutive sets against National League Central representatives. After opening a nine-game road trip by taking two of three at Milwaukee, St. Louis will look to bolster its position for a sixth consecutive postseason berth on Friday when it begins a three-game set at the cellar-dwelling Cincinnati Reds.

Yadier Molina, who belted a solo homer in a 3-1 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday, had 13 hits in his last eight games and is batting .351 this season against the Reds. The 34-year-old, however, is just 0-for-8 in his career versus Friday starter Anthony DeSclafani. While St. Louis is clinging to the second wild-card spot in the National League, Cincinnati has put up a tough fight against its division rival by winning five of the first 12 encounters. Perhaps the role of spoiler will ignite the reeling Reds, who have dropped eight of 10 overall and been outscored 27-6 during their four-game losing skid.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Alex Reyes (1-0, 0.64 ERA) vs. Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (8-2, 2.96)

Reyes, who is considered a top prospect, is set to make his second career start with fellow hurler Mike Leake (shingles) on the disabled list. The 22-year-old struggled with his control on Saturday by issuing four walks in 4 2/3 innings of a no-decision against Oakland. Reyes limited the damage to just one run, which is the only blemish in his six appearances (14 innings) with Cardinals this season.

DeSclafani recorded his first career shutout on Saturday after scattering four hits and striking out nine in a 13-0 rout of Arizona. The 26-year-old hopes that momentum carries into his start versus St. Louis, against which he was taken deep twice and allowed three runs in five innings of a 3-2 loss on Aug. 10. Matt Carpenter belted a solo shot in that contest and is 5-for-9 with two homers and three RBIs versus DeSclafani.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cardinals have homered in a franchise-best 20 consecutive contests, a stretch that is the longest active streak in the majors.

2. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto, who batted .394 in August, is hitting .340 versus St. Louis this season.

3. Both teams will receive a jolt with the expected returns of Cardinals 1B Matt Adams (shoulder inflammation) and Reds C Tucker Barnhart (bruised right hand).

PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, Reds 1