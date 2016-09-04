Preview: Cardinals at Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals are relying on home runs in their quest to secure a sixth straight postseason appearance, with less-than-stellar results of late. The Cardinals will look to prevent their fourth consecutive loss and a series sweep at the hands of the cellar-dwelling Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, when the National League Central rivals conclude their three-game set at Great American Ball Park.

Jedd Gyorko belted his third homer in six contests during Saturday's 9-1 loss for St. Louis, which has gone deep in a franchise-best 22 consecutive games. The Cardinals, who have mustered just six runs in their last four contests and are clinging to the second wild-card spot, fell to 7-8 this season versus a Cincinnati club that is 20 games under .500. Zack Cozart, who is 3-for-6 and has reached base seven times in the series, is 18-for-46 with nine runs scored against St. Louis in 2016. The 31-year-old looks to continue his good fortune versus Sunday starter Carlos Martinez, against whom he is 5-for-14 with a homer.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (12-7, 3.07 ERA) vs. Reds RH Tim Adleman (2-2, 3.82)

Martinez recorded his third straight strong outing on Monday but settled for a no-decision despite striking out a career-high 13 batters over six innings in a 6-5 victory at Milwaukee. The 24-year-old Dominican has yielded just three runs and 11 hits while fanning 25 over his last 21 frames. Martinez, who pitched seven strong innings in a 14-3 triumph versus Cincinnati on April 15, has registered a 7-1 record and 2.30 ERA with a .206 opponents' batting average in 12 road starts this season.

Adleman struggled with the long ball for the second straight outing, as he followed up his three-homer performance in a no-decision versus Texas on Aug. 24 by being taken deep twice by C.J. Cron six days later in a 4-2 road setback against the Los Angeles Angels. The 28-year-old hopes a return home could change his fortunes as he owns a 2-0 mark at Great American Ball Park. Adleman will be making his eighth career start and first versus St. Louis on Sunday.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis SS Greg Garcia has reached base seven times in the first two contests of the series (four hits, three walks).

2. Reds CF Billy Hamilton, who is 15-for-38 versus the Cardinals this season, is 4-for-8 with four stolen bases in the series.

3. St. Louis 1B Brandon Moss is hitless in 14 at-bats over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Reds 2