Reds 1, Cardinals 0: Chris Heisey ripped a single to left field with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning as host Cincinnati avenged their 1-0 loss to St. Louis on Opening Day.

Ryan Ludwick and Todd Frazier started the rally with singles against Carlos Martinez (0-1) and advanced a base on Zack Cozart’s sacrifice bunt. After Brayan Pena was intentionally walked, Heisey crushed Martinez’s 0-1 pitch over drawn-in shortstop Jhonny Peralta to make a winner out of J.J. Hoover (1-0), who pitched the ninth.

Ludwick and Joey Votto had two hits apiece for the Reds, with Votto’s first-inning double the 1,000th hit of his career. Tony Cingrani struck out nine and yielded two hits in seven innings while Manny Parra worked the eighth.

St. Louis’ Michael Wacha struck out seven and allowed three hits in 6 2/3 frames. Cingrani retired the first nine batters before Matt Carpenter singled while Wacha retired eight in a row between Votto’s double and his single in the fourth.

The Cardinals had runners in scoring position in each of the final three innings, including twice with one out. Cingrani got Yadier Molina to fly out and struck out Matt Adams with runners on first and second in the seventh while Parra retired Shane Robinson and Carpenter after Kolten Wong’s one-out double in the eighth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The game was delayed at the start for 2 hours, 40 minutes because of rain. ... Bryan Price won his first game as Reds manager. ... Reds rookie CF Billy Hamilton went 0-for-4 for the second straight contest.