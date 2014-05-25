Cardinals 6, Reds 3: Jon Jay recorded three hits and two RBIs while Yadier Molina homered among his two hits as visiting St. Louis evened the three-game series.

Matt Holliday (three hits), Mark Ellis and pinch hitter Matt Adams each added an RBI for the Cardinals, who won for the eighth time in their last 10 games. Jaime Garcia (1-0) earned his first victory since May 17, 2013, while improving to 10-2 versus Cincinnati after allowing two runs and six hits while striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings.

Brandon Phillips had two doubles among his three hits and an RBI, Ryan Ludwick hit a solo homer in the ninth and Zack Cozart also drove in a run for the Reds, who have won only one of the last nine series with St. Louis. Tony Cingrani (2-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks in six innings.

Matt Carpenter led off the game with a double and scored two batters later on Holliday’s single, and St. Louis doubled its advantage in the fourth as Molina drilled a 2-0 fastball over the wall in right-center. Mark Ellis delivered a sacrifice fly in the sixth and Jay followed with a two-out RBI single to make it 4-1.

Phillips drove in a run in the sixth with a double, which also put runners on second and third with none out, but Ellis leaped high to snare Devin Mesoraco’s liner at second, Jay Bruce struck out and reliever Carlos Martinez fanned Ludwick to escape further trouble. Jay and Adams delivered RBI singles in the eighth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cardinals RHP Trevor Rosenthal struck out Todd Frazier to earn his 15th save in 17 chances after relieving RHP Jason Motte, who yielded Ludwick’s homer and walked Skip Schumaker with two outs before Rosenthal allowed an infield hit by pinch hitter Billy Hamilton. ... Garcia, who retired 12 straight at one point but yielded hits to five of the final eight batters he faced, was making his second start of the season after recovering from a torn labrum and rotator cuff. ... The Cardinals placed LHP Kevin Siegrist, who is tied for the National League lead with 12 holds, on the 15-day disabled list with a left forearm strain and recalled LHP Sam Freeman from Triple-A Memphis.