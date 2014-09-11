(Updated: UPDATES standings)

Reds 4, Cardinals 2: Alfredo Simon tossed seven strong innings and had a big night at the plate to help host Cincinnati top St. Louis for the second straight night.

Simon (14-10) let up two runs and five hits while hitting a pair of doubles, one to knock in the go-ahead run in the fourth. Ryan Ludwick homered and Todd Frazier and Brandon Phillips both registered RBI singles for the Reds, who have won two straight for the first time this month.

Cardinals starter John Lackey was ejected in the third by home plate umpire Tom Hallion for arguing balls and strikes. Matt Adams doubled in a run and scored in a two-run first for the Cardinals, whose lead in the National League Central was reduced to 3 1/2 games over Pittsburgh.

After Simon walked Matt Holliday with two outs in the first, Adams drove him in with a double to right and then came in on Oscar Taveras’ base hit for a quick 2-0 lead. Frazier halved the deficit in the bottom of the frame and Ludwick took Lackey deep in the second to tie it.

Simon, who doubled but was stranded in the second, laced an RBI double against Tyler Lyons (0-4) down the right-field line two innings later to plate Jay Bruce, and Phillips made it 4-2 in the fifth with a run-scoring single to left. Simon set down the last seven men he faced, Ryan Dennick retired Adams with two on to end the eighth and Aroldis Chapman breezed through the ninth for his 32nd save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Simon entered 6-for-62 in his career. He has recorded each of his three career doubles in 2014. ... Lackey, who was charged with two runs in two-plus innings, had words with Hallion after a 2-1 pitch to Brayan Pena was called a ball. Hallion warned Lackey to stop and then ejected the right-hander moments later. ... Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn opposes Reds RHP Johnny Cueto in the four-game series finale Thursday as Cincinnati attempts to win a set vs. St. Louis for just the second time in its last 13 chances.