Cardinals sneak past Reds with 8th-inning run

CINCINNATI -- Yadier Molina’s single with the bases loaded drove home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and Adam Wainwright recorded his fifth consecutive quality start, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night at Great American Ball Park.

The Cardinals took the final two games of the three-game series.

Wainwright retired 14 straight before hitting Joey Votto with two outs in the sixth. He wound up allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out nine in six innings.

Left-hander Brandon Finnegan pitched well for Cincinnati, allowing two runs on five hits in seven innings.

Finnegan was frustrated in the sixth when plate umpire Jerry Meals called a balk to move Matt Carpenter, who had walked, into scoring position.

Manager Bryan Price came out to argue, but to no avail. Aledmys Diaz followed with a RBI single to tie the score 2-2.

Finnegan pitched out of a first-and-second, no-out jam in the seventh.

Reds reliever Ross Ohlendorf (4-5) wasn’t so fortunate in the eighth when St. Louis (32-28) loaded the bases with no outs. Molina delivered a one-out single to put the Cardinals on top.

Molina went 3-for-4 with a double.

Cincinnati (22-38) went hitless from the second through the seventh inning. The Reds had runners at first and second with one out in the eighth after right fielder Stephen Piscotty’s diving grab was overturned via replay, giving pinch hitter Ivan De Jesus a single, but Kevin Siegrist retired the next two batters.

Seung Hwan Oh (2-0) earned the win after throwing a scoreless seventh inning. After Siegrist handled the eighth, Trevor Rosenthal pitched the ninth for his 11th save.

Wainwright got off to a slow start, allowing two runs on a hit and a walk in the first inning. An RBI groundout by Jay Bruce and an RBI single by Adam Duvall put the Reds ahead 2-0.

In the second, Molina doubled and scored on a single by Brandon Moss, who homered twice on Wednesday.

NOTES: Cardinals 3B Jhonny Peralta, who came off the disabled list Tuesday and went 4-for-9 with a double, homer and five RBIs in his two starts, was given a day off Thursday. Jedd Gyorko started at third base. ... On Friday, the Reds are expected to reinstate RHP Anthony DeSclafani (strained left oblique) from the 60-day disabled list for a start against the Oakland A‘s. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton is in the concussion protocol after a hard slide into third base Wednesday. Tyler Holt started in center field Thursday. ... A scoring change announced Thursday awarded a hit to Cardinals SS Aledmys Diaz from May 25. It originally was scored an error.