Reds beat Cardinals in a walk, 9-1

CINCINNATI -- Ramon Cabrera's pinch two-run single in the seventh inning and Tucker Barnhart's two-run double in the eighth helped spark the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.

There were a combined 17 walks during the game, including one by Jerome Williams to Joey Votto with the bases loaded in the eighth, which forced home Cincinnati's fifth run.

Williams allowed five runs on three hits and four walks in one inning.

Jedd Gyorko homered for St. Louis (70-64), which entered play on Saturday holding a two-game lead over the New York Mets for the second wild-card spot in the National League.

Gyorko's 25th home run, a towering drive into the left field seats, put the Cardinals ahead 1-0 in the first. That would conclude the scoring for St. Louis.

Cincinnati tied the score 1-1 in the third when Tyler Holt doubled and scored on Zack Cozart's two-out double off Cardinals starter Jaime Garcia.

It wouldn't be a Dan Straily start without Billy Hamilton making a sensational grab in center, and he did so again on Saturday.

In the fourth, Hamilton raced toward the warning track and snared Alberto Rosario's drive over his shoulder, then fired the ball toward the infield to double Greg Garcia off first on a relay from second baseman Jose Peraza, ending the inning.

Rosario was victimized by Hamilton's speed again in the fifth when with the bases loaded and one out, he scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball.

Hamilton also had his 58th stolen base of the season, a career-high.

Garcia (10-11) allowed two runs on six hits during his six innings. He also walked four, struck out eight and uncorked two wild pitches.

Straily (11-7) was uncharacteristically wild on Saturday, issuing a career-high seven walks, after walking four total over six August starts.

Straily issued three walks in the sixth to load the bases with two out. But, Blake Wood got Rosario to ground out to end the inning.

In the seventh, the Cardinals chose to intentionally walk Adam Duvall to load the bases with one out, forcing the Reds to lift a reliever and go to the bench.

But, Cabrera made them pay, lining a single to right field off Dean Kiekhefer to drive in two runs, putting Cincinnati ahead 4-1.

NOTES: Cardinals RHP Mike Leake is expected to join the team in Cincinnati on Sunday morning and throw a bullpen session before the game. ... Cardinals C Yadier Molina was given a day off on Saturday. Alberto Rosario started behind the plate. ... Reds 2B Brandon Phillips was scratched from Saturday's starting lineup because of a sore left foot. Phillips fouled a pitch off the foot during Friday night's game. Jose Peraza started at 2B. ... Reds 1B Joey Votto returned to the lineup Saturday after missing one game because of a stiff neck.