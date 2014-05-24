Frazier’s homer helps Reds beat Cardinals

CINCINNATI -- It was just one of 46 games the Cincinnati Reds have played this season, but third baseman Todd Frazier admitted to being a little more pumped up for Friday night’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“Coming home to a packed house feels awesome, and we’re playing against a big rival,” said Frazier, who launched a 94-mph fastball from Cardinals starter Shelby Miller for what proved to be the game’s decisive blow.

Frazier’s three-run home run in the third inning, followed by catcher Devin Mesoraco’s solo shot in the sixth, lifted the Reds to a 5-3 victory over St. Louis before 37,271 at Great American Ball Park.

“My first at-bat I couldn’t see anything. I thought if I could see it, I might get something to hit,” said Frazier of his ninth home run. “Two-out RBIs are huge. I believe in getting runs early and often.”

Right fielder Allen Craig went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and third baseman Matt Carpenter had two hits for St. Louis (26-22).

Miller (6-3) allowed four earned runs and five hits with a walk and five strikeouts in five innings. He had allowed just four earned runs in his previous four starts.

“My fastball for the majority of the game was up in the (strike) zone,” Miller said. “This is not a good park to leave the ball up, obviously.”

Reds right-hander Homer Bailey (4-3) allowed three earned runs and eight hits in six innings. He has allowed 11 earned runs in his last three starts against St. Louis.

“I’ll take eight singles from those guys any time,” Bailey said. “Between me and (the Cardinals) it’s either been really good or really bad. That’s part of pitching against teams in our division.”

Aroldis Chapman picked up his fourth save for Cincinnati (22-24), striking out first baseman Matt Adams on a 102-mph fastball during a scoreless ninth.

Mesoraco’s fifth home run, a 401-foot bomb to left field off right-hander Seth Maness, put the Reds ahead 5-3 in the sixth.

Defense helped preserve the victory for Cincinnati.

After Frazier and second baseman Brandon Phillips made fine plays in the fifth, it was first baseman Brayan Pena’s turn in the eighth.

Pena, a catcher filling in at first for injured Joey Votto, made a diving stop of Matt Holliday’s grounder and then made a backward flip to reliever Jonathan Broxton for the out.

“It’s one of those plays that just happen,” Pena said. “I saw him coming at me and I thought I’ll just flip it to him. It was just adrenaline, I guess. It was a big victory for us. We deserved this one.”

Another key play came when Bailey picked off shortstop Jhonny Peralta at second base in the sixth.

“That one hurt,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “We bring in a pinch-hitter there trying to set something going. In Jhonny’s defense, he knew he was going to have to get a good jump. But that changes things dramatically.”

Mesoraco made a bid for extra bases in the second, but Cardinals center fielder Peter Bourjos made a leaping grab against the wall.

But with runners on second and third with two outs in the third, Frazier hit a ball that Bourjos could not catch, a 419-foot blast to center, putting Cincinnati ahead 3-0.

“It was supposed to be down and away,” Miller said. “It wasn’t down enough. It ran back over the plate. Wish I could take it back.”

Bailey faced the minimum through three innings, with one hit allowed and three strikeouts. But he ran into trouble in the fourth when he allowed three hits and a walk, including Craig’s two-run single that cut the Cardinals’ deficit to 3-2. Overall, Bailey was solid.

“They feast on predictability,” said Reds manager Bryan Price of the Cardinals batters. “Pitching with a pattern against them doesn’t benefit us. Homer was able to get his accessory pitches over (the plate). More than anything, he was able to have a mix.”

NOTES: Cincinnati recalled INF/OF Donald Lutz from Triple-A Louisville and optioned INF Neftali Soto to Triple-A. ... Reds RHP Mat Latos will make the first of possibly four rehabilitation starts for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. Latos has been on the disabled list since spring training after knee and elbow surgery. ... OF Joey Butler, who was granted his outright release by the Cardinals, had his contract purchased by the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball League on Friday. ... Reds RF Jay Bruce made his first start since being reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday, less than three weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. Bruce went 1-for-4 with a double and two strikeouts.