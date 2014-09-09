Cardinals open series with shutout win over Reds

CINCINNATI -- Shelby Miller has looked like a different pitcher recently. The reason: A new and improved curve ball. And, the timing couldn’t be better for the first-place St. Louis Cardinals.

Miller pitched seven scoreless innings and Matt Carpenter broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the seventh, lifting St. Louis to a 5-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a four-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Miller (9-9) mowed through the Reds batting order, giving up just three hits with no walks and four strikeouts over his 81 pitches and retiring nine straight in one stretch. “He looks like a different guy right now,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny. “It’s about using his other pitches. He was using breaking balls early in the count, behind in the count. He was attacking the bottom of the zone. It’s perfect timing.”

The right-hander’s resurgence comes with the Cardinals (80-64) leading second-place Pittsburgh by 4.5 games in the National League Central.

“My mechanics are smoother,” said Miller, who recorded his 12th quality start and sixth scoreless appearance. “I’ve never thrown this many curve balls before. I‘m using it more often. I‘m building confidence with that pitch. The more I throw it, the more I get a feel for it.”

First baseman Matt Adams sealed the victory with a three-run home run in the ninth off Logan Ondrusek.

Reds right hander David Holmberg pitched a career-high 5 2/3 scoreless innings allowing four hits with two walks and five strikeouts in emergency relief on Monday night after starter Dylan Axelrod left with an oblique strain after throwing only seven pitches and recording one out in the first inning.

“That’s the reason we called him up for September, so he could have a chance at those types of opportunities,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He did a good job in a tough spot -- come in, warm up and go up against a competitive team.”

After managing just four hits off Holmberg, the Cardinals got a pinch-hit double by Randal Grichuk and an infield hit from second baseman Kolten Wong off Manny Parra to begin the seventh.

With one out, Carpenter’s broken-bat single to right drove home both Grichuk and Wong to put St. Louis ahead 2-0. It was Carpenter’s team-leading 149th hit.

Grichuk went 2-for-2 with a double for his second career multi-hit game.

Parra (0-3) allowed two runs and three hits with a walk in 1/3 of an inning.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips collected two of Cincinnati’s three hits on Monday, while extending his career-long errorless streak to 100 games.

Holmberg, who had a 15.63 ERA in three appearances including two starts this season, warmed up quickly and retired eight of the first nine batters he faced.

“I knew I was the long guy, but they sprung that on me kind of early,” said Holmberg. “I tried to get a couple of quick throws in the bullpen ... It was definitely a confidence-builder. I was happy to get the opportunity and save some innings for the bullpen.”

Holmberg ran into trouble in the fourth when a hit and two walks loaded the bases with one out. But he struck out catcher Yadier Molina and got right fielder Oscar Taveras to pop out to third ending the inning.

“Those usually come back to bite you,” said Matheny of the missed opportunity in the fourth.

But clutch hits by Carpenter and Adams provided all the offense for St. Louis. Miller and relievers Pat Neshek and Sam Freeman combined to face one batter over the minimum.

“When our pitchers are out there doing their thing, it’s nice to get that big knock,” said Adams. “Everything’s clicking right now with our offense.”

NOTES: St. Louis made its last round of September call-ups on Monday, purchasing the contracts of RHP Sam Tuivailala and OF Tommy Pham from Triple-A Memphis, and recalling INF Greg Garcia from Triple-A. “They’re going to get a taste of what a pennant chase is all about, and that’s invaluable,” manager Mike Matheny said. “Them contributing is the first priority.” ... The Cardinals’ roster stands at 36, with C Audry Perez and OF Rafael Ortega designated for assignment on Monday. ... Cardinals LF Matt Holliday returned to the lineup on Monday after missing Sunday’s game because of a sore back. He snapped an 0-for-10 streak with a sixth-inning single. ... St. Louis has won six straight games against the Reds to improve to 10-3 this season against them.