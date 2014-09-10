Wacha rusty in return as Cards fall to Reds

CINCINNATI -- St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny spoke prior to Tuesday night’s game about how right hander Michael Wacha’s return was a boost to the starting rotation and that he expects Wacha’s command to improve with each outing. Wacha couldn’t capture his rhythm on Tuesday, and the first-place Cardinals failed to extend their lead in the National League Central.

Devin Mesoraco homered and Mike Leake pitched six strong innings, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-5 victory over St. Louis at Great American Ball Park.

Despite the loss, St. Louis (80-65) maintained its 4 1/2-game lead in the National League Central over the second-place Pittsburgh Pirates, who lost at Philadelphia.

“It was one of those days when you’re fighting just to stay in it,” Matheny said.

Wacha (5-6) made his second start since returning from the disabled list and pitched four innings, throwing 70 pitches. The results weren’t good -- five earned runs on six hits and a homer -- but it was another step in his progression after missing 68 games with a stress reaction in his shoulder.

“He had some good signs,” Matheny said. “He had trouble locating his fastball today. If you can’t control the (strike) zone with your fastball and put it on both sides of the plate, you’re going to have a rough night.”

Leake (11-11) allowed three earned runs on eight hits with no walks and six strikeouts while establishing a new career-high for innings pitched with 196 1/3 this season.

The Cardinals made things difficult for Leake, who needed 107 pitches to complete his outing, and four Reds relievers required to finish off the win.

“It’s always a chess match when you face them,” Leake said. “I enjoy it. They have such good approaches. They foul off the good ones and stay within the zone.”

Mesoraco, the Reds’ catcher, went 2-for-3 with a homer, double and three RBIs, helping Cincinnati (68-77) snap a six-game losing streak to the Cardinals.

But, St. Louis didn’t go quietly.

The Cardinals trailed 7-1 when catcher Tony Cruz, who entered the game in the sixth, and center fielder Jon Jay recorded RBI singles off Jumbo Diaz to make the score 7-3 in the seventh. Diaz then walked shortstop Jhonny Peralta with the bases loaded to trim the deficit to three.

First baseman Brayan Pena likely prevented two more runs from scoring with his diving catch of pinch hitter A.J. Pierzynski’s line drive to end the inning.

“If that ball gets down the line it’s a back-breaker,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “The momentum was starting to shift. (Pena) has been outstanding at first base.”

Right fielder Chris Heisey gave Cincinnati some cushion with a bases-loaded single, driving in two runs in the eighth.

The Cardinals had the tying run on deck in the ninth when Reds closer Aroldis Chapman struck out Mark Ellis to complete his 31st save with two runners aboard.

In the first, Mesoraco launched a 3-2 pitch from Wacha an estimated 407 feet into the left-field stands for a two-run homer, putting Cincinnati ahead 2-0. It was Mesoraco’s 23rd home run this season.

Shortstop Zack Cozart tripled and scored on Leake’s double giving Cincinnati a 3-1 lead.

Wacha, who was on a 70-75 pitch limit, exited the game after allowing Mesoraco’s RBI double on pitch No. 70, making the score 4-1.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips’ two-run double off Jason Motte gave the Reds a five-run lead. Cozart added an RBI hit to complete the four-run inning for Cincinnati.

“Just wasn’t good,” Wacha said. “I missed a lot of spots. I left a lot of balls down the middle of the plate. I left some hanging breaking balls and some fastballs down the middle.”

NOTES: Cardinals pinch hitter Xavier Scruggs recorded his first career hit with a RBI double in the ninth. ... Reds RHP Dylan Axelrod, who left Monday night’s game in the first inning with a right oblique strain, is listed as day-to-day. But Reds manager Bryan Price remained skeptical of him returning this season. “Obliques are tenuous,” Price said. “I don’t have a ton of optimism that he’ll be back.” ... Reds 1B Joey Votto, who is on the disabled list with a quadriceps strain, took 25 ground balls Monday. He also has hit off a tee. Price said trainers gradually are increasing Votto’s workload, but it’s still not certain if he’ll play again this season. ... Monday night’s 5-0 win was the Cardinals’ 20th shutout victory this season, matching the total for the 1985 season, which is fourth most in franchise history.