Cardinals hand Reds first loss

CINCINNATI -- At times in his career, Michael Wacha hasn’t had the utmost confidence in his curveball. On Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the St. Louis Cardinals right-hander put it to good use.

“When he sees the results, he’s going to use his curve and trust it,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s always been a good pitch for him. I was surprised how good his curveball was today.”

Wacha pitched six strong innings and Matt Adams homered, lifting the Cardinals to a 4-1 victory over previously unbeaten Cincinnati on a cool, sunny afternoon at sold-out Great American Ball Park.

Cincinnati (4-1) kept the pressure on Wacha for most of the game.

Third baseman Todd Frazier started the scoring for the Reds in the first inning with a line-drive home run that barely cleared the left-field wall, putting them ahead 1-0.

It was Frazier’s third home run this season, coming on a 3-0 pitch from Wacha.

“I was trying to get a fastball to the glove side,” Wacha said. “It ran back over the middle. He put a good swing on it.”

Frazier’s fielding error in the second, along with a hit batter and single, helped the Cardinals load the bases against Reds starter Johnny Cueto. Second baseman Kolten Wong’s sacrifice fly tied the score 1-1.

Cueto (0-1) didn’t have his dominant stuff, but he got a boost from his defense early on when left fielder Marlon Byrd and center fielder Billy Hamilton contributed diving catches.

Adams untied the score with a solo home run off Cueto in the fourth. The first baseman’s first homer of the season put St. Louis ahead 2-1.

Cueto allowed one earned run on four hits, with a walk and four strikeouts.

“I work to keep the ball down,” Cueto said. “I did, except the one to Adams, and he took it out. I was thinking of going eight innings.”

The home run was a welcome occurrence for Adams, who had been 0-for-9 on the young season.

“I was looking heater. The changeup stayed up, I was able to get the barrel on it,” Adams said. “I felt good in my early work today in batting practice. I wasn’t beating myself up (over the slow start), but you want to help the team.”

Wacha (1-0) bent but didn’t break, allowing one run on five hits, with a walk and two strikeouts.

Cincinnati stranded runners in scoring position with less than two outs in the third, fourth and fifth innings, and catcher Devin Mesoraco was left at second with two outs in the sixth and first baseman Joey Votto was stranded at third with two outs in the eighth.

The Reds were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

“I was pitching out of trouble most of the day,” Wacha said. “When runners are in scoring position, you’re pitching out of the stretch and you have to bear down. I was able to get guys out in those situations.”

The game was delayed several minutes during the seventh inning after a fan was struck by a foul ball hit by Byrd.

Wacha was given a few warmup pitches during the delay. Two batters later, Wacha was replaced by right-hander Seth Maness.

“Right off the bat, he was working the bottom of the zone with the fastball. Changeup was good right out of the chute,” Matheny said. “When he has all those working, it’s going to be a fun day for him.”

With the Reds sputtering on offense, Cueto was pulled after seven innings and 89 pitches.

“He had plenty left,” manager Bryan Price said. “But we didn’t have much going on offense, so I had to hit for him.”

After four relievers held the Reds scoreless, Matheny went with closer Trevor Rosenthal with one out in the eighth. He pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his second save.

“He had five days that he hadn’t thrown,” Matheny said. “He was pretty efficient. He was fresh enough to pick up some extra pitches.”

The Cardinals gave Rosenthal a couple of insurance runs in the ninth off right-hander Burke Badenhop when RBI singles from shortstop Jhonny Peralta and catcher Yadier Molina made the score 4-1. Molina had been 0-for-10.

“Yadi’s working his way through it,” Matheny said. “That was a big (hit) right there at the end. He just needed some positive reinforcement.”

NOTES: Reds manager Bryan Price used the same batting order for each of the first five games this season, something he did just 12 times last year due to injuries. The Reds used 130 lineups in 2014, seventh-most in the National League. ... Cardinals C Ed Easley, recalled from Triple-A on Friday when C Tony Cruz went on paternity leave, has played 646 minor-league games since he debuted in 2007. ... Cardinals INF Pete Kozma turned 27 on Saturday. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton is 7-for-7 in stolen-base attempts against St. Louis C Yadier Molina. ... With a win, Cincinnati would have started the season 5-0 for just the fifth time since 1900.