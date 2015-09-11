Blowout by Reds adds to Cardinals’ misery

CINCINNATI -- The St. Louis Cardinals hoped Wednesday’s come-from-behind victory over the Chicago Cubs would help them rebound from a particularly brutal four-game losing streak.

However, on Thursday night at Great American Ball Park, it was more of the same for the National League Central leaders.

Home runs by Brandon Phillips and Todd Frazier helped rookie left-hander John Lamb earn his first career victory as the Cincinnati Reds defeated St. Louis 11-0 to begin a four-game series.

“This was another one that we obviously didn’t like a whole lot,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “It certainly wasn’t pretty.”

St. Louis’ lead in the NL Central over second-place Pittsburgh was four games pending the outcome of the Pirates’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers that went into extra innings Thursday.

Phillips’ homer in the seventh epitomized the evening for the Cardinals -- the ball caromed off right fielder Jason Heyward’s glove, then over the wall for a solo homer, Phillips’ 12th this season.

Later in the seventh, former Cardinal Skip Schumaker drove in two runs with a pinch-hit double to center, making the score 9-0.

Frazier went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs and three RBIs. He hit his 32nd homer, a two-run blast in the eighth.

Lamb (1-3) threw five scoreless innings during his sixth career start since being acquired from the Kansas City Royals in the Johnny Cueto trade.

“Lamb pitched a lot better games and hasn’t gotten a win,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “It wasn’t pretty. He battled but found a way to throw five shutout innings. It was impressive in an ugly way.”

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Cardinals lefty Jaime Garcia (8-5). He hadn’t lost since July 28, also against Cincinnati.

“This was atypical for him,” said Matheny of Garcia, who allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings. “It was hard getting those outs. Lots of walks. Long at-bats. He had really good movement, but finding too much of the plate. I imagine he’ll get right back at it.”

First-place St. Louis (88-52) grounded into three double plays. The Cardinals have been outscored 38-10 in their past five games.

Lamb experienced command issues from the outset. He walked the first two batters he faced and six total. He had six strikeouts and surrendered only three hits.

“I was fortunate,” Lamb said. “The inability to repeat pitches was disappointing. It was a crazy game. I feel that I got away with something.”

Four Reds relievers threw one scoreless inning apiece to complete the shutout.

Lamb’s bases-loaded grounder in the second inning put Cincinnati ahead 1-0. It was the pitcher’s first career RBI. Phillips’ third-inning RBI groundout doubled the lead.

St. Louis let Lamb off the hook in the third when third baseman Mark Reynolds fanned with the bases loaded.

Cincinnati (58-81) pushed the lead to 6-0 with a four-run fifth against Garcia. First baseman Joey Votto and Frazier hit RBI doubles, with Frazier becoming the fourth Reds player ever to have 40 doubles and 30 homers in a season.

“It is pretty cool to be with that company,” Frazier said. “It shows how humbling this game is. Through it all, I’ve had a pretty good season. It is a great feeling, but you have to stay on an even keel.”

Phillips and right fielder Jay Bruce -- the latter off left-handed reliever Randy Choate -- added sacrifice flies.

“We’ve been so good all year,” said Garcia of the Cardinals’ starting pitching. “That’s baseball. We as starting pitchers just need to try to do our jobs, which is keeping us in ballgames. No excuses. Just have to prepare for the next one.”

Garcia walked four, allowed six hits and struck out two.

NOTES: Reds 1B Joey Votto refused to speak with reporters Thursday regarding his ejection in the eighth inning of a 5-4 loss to the Pirates on Wednesday, saying only that he hadn’t heard from the league regarding disciplinary action. Votto slammed his helmet to the ground and had to be restrained after home plate umpire Bill Welke denied his request for time before a 1-1 pitch, which was called a strike. ... Reds manager Bryan Price said C Brayan Pena would be limited for a few days after leaving Wednesday’s game in the eighth inning with a strained right hamstring. ... Cardinals CF Randal Grichuk appeared only as a pinch runner. He is swinging a hot bat, as evidenced by his 451-foot homer on Tuesday, but he’s still unable to make throws to the infield after missing 18 games with an elbow injury.