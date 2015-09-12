Cardinals, Reds suspended in eighth inning

CINCINNATI - John Lackey gave the St. Louis Cardinals just what they needed Friday night before rain suspended their game with the score tied 2-2 in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park.

Lackey’s two earned runs allowed and 10 strikeouts over seven innings were a welcome occurrence for a Cardinals’ rotation which struggled in recent games.

“He was terrific in some high-leverage situations,” said manager Mike Matheny. “He just got better as the heat got turned up.”

Reds catcher Ramon Cabrera hit his first career home run to put his club ahead 2-1 in the second inning.

Cardinals second baseman Greg Garcia responded with his second career homer to tie the score in the fourth before heavy rain halted the proceedings.

The game will resume at 12:30 p.m. EST on Saturday prior to the regularly scheduled game which was to begin at 1:05 p.m. EST.

When play resumes, Pete Kozma will be on first base for the Cardinals with no outs in the eighth.

Right-hander J.J. Hoover will be on the mound for Cincinnati.

“I think (Hoover) will be better served going straight out of the chute instead of waiting around (during a lengthy rain delay) tonight,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.

Lackey’s performance was key for the Cardinals who own a four-game lead on the second-place Pirates in the National League Central.

Matheny believes the recent string of lopsided losses and poor starting rotation is being blown out of proportion.

“The message from the outside world is the sky is falling every time a team has any patch that’s rough,” he said. “It happens to everybody. Let’s be realistic here. It’s baseball.”

This patch is particularly glaring.

Entering Friday’s game in Cincinnati, the Cardinals’ starting rotation had posted an 8.01 ERA in its past five games, with starters pitching past the fifth inning only twice.

The 11 runs allowed in Thursday night’s loss were the most scored by the Reds in a shutout of St. Louis since a 12-0 victory on June 4, 1971.

Despite losing six of eight games including losses of 11-0, 7-1, and 9-0, the Cardinals’ lead in the Central was reduced by only 1 ½ games.

The veteran Lackey played the role of stopper on Friday night.

“We needed to win a game, that’s the bottom line,” said Lackey, who was looking for his 12th victory. “You have to pitch pretty good to win. I needed to throw a lot of innings (Friday) to give the bullpen a break.”

Matheny’s message to his club is to stay the course.

“Keep doing what you’ve been doing,” Matheny said prior to Friday’s game. “If you start putting more on yourself, you’re not increasing your odds of success. It’s not time to start thinking that what we’ve been doing for 140 games isn’t right.”

NOTES: RHP Michael Lorenzen made the 42nd consecutive start this season by a Reds rookie pitcher on Friday night, a new modern major-league record. Lorenzen allowed two runs and 10 hits in five innings Friday. ... Reds 1B Joey Votto received a two-game suspension from Major League Baseball resulting from his ejection by home plate umpire Bill Welke in Wednesday night’s game. The suspension was to begin with Friday’s game, but Votto appealed. ... The Cardinals recalled C Ed Easley from Triple-A Memphis. It’s his second stint with St. Louis this season. ... The Cardinals’ starting rotation owns an 8.01 ERA in the previous five games, pitching past the fifth inning only twice. ... The Reds’ 11 runs in Thursday night’s win were the most they’ve scored in a shutout against the Cardinals since a 12-0 victory on June 4, 1971.