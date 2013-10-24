Preview: Cardinals at Red Sox

The St. Louis Cardinals displayed some nerves in the field during the first game of the World Series and were bitten by errors in a loss. The Cardinals will look to clean up those mistakes when they visit the Boston Red Sox for Game 2 on Thursday. The Red Sox are riding a nine-game World Series winning streak and showed no jitters while jumping on top early in Game 1.

Mike Napoli followed an error with a three-run double in the first inning Wednesday and Boston got the aid of another error in a two-run second to jump in front of St. Louis. One of the best plays the Cardinals did make in the early innings came from Carlos Beltran, who reached into the bullpen in right field to rob David Ortiz of a grand slam. Beltran suffered a right rib contusion on that catch and was forced to leave the game, though, leaving his status in doubt for Game 2.

TV: 8:07 p.m. ET, Fox

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (3-0, 0.43 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH John Lackey (2-0, 3.00)

Wacha was the NLCS MVP after tossing 13 2/3 scoreless innings over two starts against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 22-year-old rookie allowed a total of one run on eight hits over 21 innings this postseason while striking out 22 and issuing four walks. Wacha made both NLCS starts at home and posted a 4.34 ERA in five games - three starts - on the road during the regular season while going 3-2.

Lackey was moved up to the No. 2 spot for the World Series after dominating the Detroit Tigers through 6 2/3 scoreless innings in the ALCS. The veteran struck out eight and did not walk a batter in that turn, outdueling Justin Verlander in a 1-0 triumph. Lackey last pitched in the World Series as a rookie for the Los Angeles Angels in 2002, when he went 1-0 with a 4.38 ERA in three games - two starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Beltran was taken for X-rays after leaving Game 1. Jon Jay replaced him in the field.

2. Ortiz hit a two-run homer Wednesday, giving him four in 11 playoff games this season.

3. St. Louis SS Pete Kozma went 0-for-3 and committed two errors in Game 1.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Red Sox 3