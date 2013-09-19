Preview: Cardinals at Rockies

The St. Louis Cardinals look to extend their National League Central lead when they close a four-game series against the host Colorado Rockies on Thursday afternoon. The Cardinals posted a 4-3 victory on Wednesday to move two games ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the division race, with the Cincinnati Reds just 2 1/2 games off the pace. Colorado will be without NL batting leader Michael Cuddyer in the finale after he bruised his right forearm and left wrist on Wednesday.

Cuddyer was injured while attempting to make a diving catch and said he doesn’t want to miss much time and protect his .331 average. “I’m not letting that happen,” said Cuddyer, who has a four-point lead over Atlanta’s Chris Johnson. “That’s the last thing on my mind. I’m hitting 60 points higher than my career average.” The Cardinals have won nine of their last 12 games.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (3-1, 2.81 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Roy Oswalt (0-6, 7.71)

Wacha lost for the first time in seven major-league starts when he allowed two runs and four hits in five innings against Seattle in his last turn. He allowed just five hits over 13 scoreless frames in his previous two outings. The 22-year-old Wacha is limiting opposing hitters to a .211 average.

Oswalt is trying to create interest in his services for 2014 but has struggled during an injury-riddled campaign. Colorado has lost all six games in which he’s appeared this season – including five starts – and opposing hitters have torched him at a .360 clip. Oswalt is 10-9 with a 3.19 ERA in 31 career appearances (30 starts) against St. Louis.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis 2B Matt Carpenter is 10-for-18 over the last four contests and is batting .450 during a 10-game hitting streak.

2. Retiring Colorado 1B Todd Helton hit the 587th double of his career on Wednesday but also struck out with the bases loaded to end the game.

3. Cardinals OF Carlos Beltran is batting .355 with a homer and eight RBIs in 31 career at-bats against Oswalt.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 8, Rockies 3