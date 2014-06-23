Preview: Cardinals at Rockies

The St. Louis Cardinals are hitting their stride but must navigate a 10-game road trip through the National League West beginning Monday with a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. St. Louis salvaged a four-game series split against Philadelphia by winning the final two to improve to 10-4 in its last 14 contests. The Cardinals received a blow Sunday, learning that starting pitchers Michael Wacha and Jaime Garcia are heading to the 15-day disabled list.

St. Louis is trying to catch NL Central-leading Milwaukee, which spent the weekend beating up on Colorado and running the Rockies’ losing streak to a season-worst six games. Colorado has dropped 27 of its last 39 overall, and the sweep by the Brewers gave the Rockies 10 losses in their last 13 games at Coors Field. Wilin Rosario was one of the few bright spots over the weekend, going 7-for-10 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs in the last two games.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (7-5, 3.15 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jhoulys Chacin (1-5, 4.53)

Lynn will be hoping for some run support from his teammates after going 1-2 in his last three outings despite surrendering a total of four runs. The 27-year-old Indiana native took the loss last time out against the New York Mets, permitting two runs on five hits over six innings. Lynn has fared well in three career starts against the Rockies, posting a 1-0 mark and allowing four runs over 18 1/3 frames.

Chacin finally broke into the win column by yielding only two hits over seven scoreless innings against Atlanta on June 12, but he was victimized by the long ball in a 4-2 loss at the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last turn. Chacin is 0-2 in three appearances (two starts) against the Cardinals, but two of those outings came in 2010 and 2011. Matt Holliday and Jon Jay have each homered off Chacin, who is 1-2 with a 3.80 ERA at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis has limited the opposition to two runs or fewer nine times in its last 14 games.

2. Rockies RF Charlie Blackmon is 15-for-40 with five doubles and seven runs scored in his last nine contests.

3. Rockies C Michael McKenry will go on bereavement leave Monday and miss the series.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Rockies 4