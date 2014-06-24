Preview: Cardinals at Rockies

Shelby Miller’s only career outing against Colorado forever is placed in the memorable category as he looks to spin another masterpiece when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Rockies on Tuesday. Miller pitched a one-hit shutout and struck out a career-high 13 when he dominated Colorado’s lineup on May 10, 2013 in a 3-0 victory. The right-hander gave up a leadoff single by Eric Young Jr. and then retired the final 27 consecutive batters.

Matt Adams homered twice and drove in a career-best six runs as the Cardinals rolled to an 8-0 victory in the series opener. Adams hadn’t homered in 102 road at-bats this season entering the contest before erupting for the third multi-homer performance of his career. The Rockies have lost seven consecutive games and have gone 6-15 in June to slip eight games below .500 and have allowed 54 runs during its worst skid of the campaign.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Shelby Miller (7-6, 3.56 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (6-6, 4.75)

Miller has lost four of his last five decisions after opening the season with a 6-2 mark. He fell to Philadelphia in his last turn, when he gave up four runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. Miller is 4-2 with a 3.07 ERA in seven road starts this season.

De La Rosa, who has dropped his last three decisions, was torched in his last outing as Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers no-hit the Rockies. He lasted just 3 1/3 innings against the Dodgers and gave up eight runs (seven earned) and six hits while issuing five walks. De La Rosa is 5-3 with a 4.65 ERA in 14 career appearances (eight starts) against St. Louis.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cardinals lead the majors with 15 shutouts after Lance Lynn pitched the first eight innings of Monday’s victory.

2. OF Corey Dickerson had two of Colorado’s three hits in the opener and is 13-for-26 in his last six games.

3. St. Louis C Yadier Molina is 5-for-11 with a homer against De La Rosa, while SS Jhonny Peralta is 2-for-16 with eight strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Rockies 2