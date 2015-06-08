FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Cardinals at Rockies
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 9, 2015 / 3:57 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Cardinals at Rockies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The St. Louis Cardinals look to continue their winning ways when they visit the Colorado Rockies on Monday for the opener of their three-game series. St. Louis posted its fifth victory in six games Sunday, rallying for a 4-2 triumph over the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

The Cardinals trailed 2-1 before staging a three-run uprising in the eighth inning during which Jhonny Peralta delivered an RBI single before scoring on Mark Reynolds’ double. Colorado fell to 3-4 on its 10-game homestand by dropping a 3-2 decision to Miami in 10 innings on Sunday. The Rockies battled back from a 2-0 deficit as Nolan Arenado lifted a sacrifice fly in the fourth before Carlos Gonzalez belted a solo homer three innings later, but reliever Boone Logan served up a solo blast by Adeiny Hechavarria in the 10th to give the Marlins the win in the rubber match of the three-game set. Troy Tulowitzki recorded two of the five hits by Colorado to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH John Lackey (4-3, 2.93 ERA) vs. Rockies RH David Hale (1-0, 4.26)

Lackey looks to win his third straight start after seven-inning outings at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee in which he allowed a total of three runs. The 36-year-old has worked at least seven frames in four of his last six turns, going 3-0 in those starts. Lackey, who is 0-2 in five road outings this season, is 2-1 with a 4.55 ERA in four career starts against Colorado.

Hale will be making his third start since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. The 27-year-old defeated San Francisco in his season debut before escaping with a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday after yielding four runs and seven hits - three homers - in six innings. Hale, who has yet to issue a walk in 12 2/3 frames this year, has tossed four scoreless innings in two career relief appearances versus St. Louis.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tulowitzki is 15-for-29 with 11 RBIs during his hitting streak.

2. Peralta went 3-for-4 on Sunday, marking the third time in five games he recorded multiple hits.

3. Colorado closer John Axford has allowed one earned run in 17 innings this season.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 7, Rockies 5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.