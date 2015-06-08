Preview: Cardinals at Rockies

The St. Louis Cardinals look to continue their winning ways when they visit the Colorado Rockies on Monday for the opener of their three-game series. St. Louis posted its fifth victory in six games Sunday, rallying for a 4-2 triumph over the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

The Cardinals trailed 2-1 before staging a three-run uprising in the eighth inning during which Jhonny Peralta delivered an RBI single before scoring on Mark Reynolds’ double. Colorado fell to 3-4 on its 10-game homestand by dropping a 3-2 decision to Miami in 10 innings on Sunday. The Rockies battled back from a 2-0 deficit as Nolan Arenado lifted a sacrifice fly in the fourth before Carlos Gonzalez belted a solo homer three innings later, but reliever Boone Logan served up a solo blast by Adeiny Hechavarria in the 10th to give the Marlins the win in the rubber match of the three-game set. Troy Tulowitzki recorded two of the five hits by Colorado to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH John Lackey (4-3, 2.93 ERA) vs. Rockies RH David Hale (1-0, 4.26)

Lackey looks to win his third straight start after seven-inning outings at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee in which he allowed a total of three runs. The 36-year-old has worked at least seven frames in four of his last six turns, going 3-0 in those starts. Lackey, who is 0-2 in five road outings this season, is 2-1 with a 4.55 ERA in four career starts against Colorado.

Hale will be making his third start since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. The 27-year-old defeated San Francisco in his season debut before escaping with a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday after yielding four runs and seven hits - three homers - in six innings. Hale, who has yet to issue a walk in 12 2/3 frames this year, has tossed four scoreless innings in two career relief appearances versus St. Louis.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tulowitzki is 15-for-29 with 11 RBIs during his hitting streak.

2. Peralta went 3-for-4 on Sunday, marking the third time in five games he recorded multiple hits.

3. Colorado closer John Axford has allowed one earned run in 17 innings this season.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 7, Rockies 5