Preview: Cardinals at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies attempt to clinch their first home series win of the season when they host the St. Louis Cardinals in the middle contest of their three-game set Tuesday. Colorado has yet to capture a series at Coors Field in 2015, going 0-5-4.

The Rockies put themselves in position to end the drought Monday, scoring five runs in both the first and fourth innings en route to an 11-3 triumph in the opener. Troy Tulowitzki and Nolan Arenado homered while DJ LeMahieu and Ben Paulsen led a 16-hit attack with three apiece as Colorado improved to 4-4 on its 10-game homestand. Kolten Wong and Jon Jay both went deep for the Cardinals, who lost for only the second time in seven contests. St. Louis fell to 3-2 on its seven-game road trip.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.18 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (2-2, 6.15)

Wacha rebounded from his first loss of the season, allowing one run in seven innings for the win at Los Angeles on Thursday after yielding four runs in 5 2/3 frames five days earlier to fall to the Dodgers. The 23-year-old, who is 6-0 with a 1.59 ERA in seven road starts this year, has given up more than two earned runs only twice in 11 overall outings. Wacha made his only career start against the Rockies on Sept. 19, 2013, when he escaped with a no-decision at Colorado after surrendering four runs and 12 hits over 4 2/3 frames.

De La Rosa will be starting against a team other than Los Angeles for just the second time in his last five outings. The 34-year-old Mexican notched the win against the Dodgers last Tuesday while allowing three runs on four hits and four walks in six innings. De La Rosa owns a 6-4 record and 4.69 ERA in 16 career games (10 starts) versus St. Louis.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals LF Matt Holliday, who began his career with Colorado, left Monday’s game in the second inning with a strained right quadriceps.

2. Tulowitzki enters Tuesday with an eight-game hitting streak after going 2-for-4 in the opener.

3. Colorado has scored in double digits in each of its last two victories.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 7, Rockies 3