Preview: Cardinals at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies look to complete a sweep Wednesday afternoon when they wrap up their 10-game homestand with the finale of a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals. After romping to victory in the opener, Colorado edged St. Louis 4-3 on Tuesday to clinch its first series win in 10 tries at home this season (1-5-4).

Nolan Arenado belted a tying two-run homer in the sixth inning and DJ LeMahieu delivered a go-ahead RBI double a frame later as the Rockies went on to improve to 5-4 on its stretch at Coors Field. The loss was the third in eight contests for the Cardinals, who were limited to four hits while striking out 11 times. Peter Bourjos recorded half of St. Louis’ hits, opening the scoring with an RBI single in the fifth inning and ending with a solo homer in the eighth. Jhonny Peralta also went deep as the Cardinals fell to 3-3 on their seven-game road trip.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (6-2, 2.94 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (2-0, 2.70)

Martinez won his third straight decision Friday, limiting the Dodgers to one run and three hits while striking out a career-high 11 in seven innings at Los Angeles. The outing continued a tremendous stretch for the 23-year-old Dominican, who went 2-0 while allowing a total of 10 hits over 20 1/3 scoreless frames in his previous three starts. Martinez has been less than stellar against Colorado in his career, surrendering seven runs and 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings in four relief appearances.

Bettis also has been impressive of late, going 2-0 while yielding four runs - three earned - over 22 1/3 innings in his last three turns. The 26-year-old was forced to settle for a no-decision against the Dodgers last Wednesday after allowing two runs - one earned - and five hits in six frames. Bettis, who will be making his sixth start of the season, is 1-0 in two career relief outings versus St. Louis.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cardinals are without OF Matt Holliday, who landed on the 15-day disabled list with the strained right quadriceps he suffered in Monday’s series opener.

2. Rockies RHP John Axford has allowed one earned run in 18 innings this season.

3. Colorado optioned RHP Eddie Butler to Albuquerque and recalled OF-1B Kyle Parker from the Triple-A club.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 9, Rockies 2