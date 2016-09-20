Preview: Cardinals at Rockies

The St. Louis Cardinals are banking that Adam Wainwright's success against the Colorado Rockies can bring them one step closer to securing their sixth straight postseason appearance. The veteran right-hander carries a sterling 8-1 career mark with a 1.31 ERA against Colorado into Tuesday's second contest of the three-game series at Coors Field.

Veteran Yadier Molina is heating up at just the right time, collecting two singles in Monday's 5-3 victory over Colorado to improve to 9-for-23 during his seven-game hitting streak. The 34-year-old is 6-for-20 with a homer in his career versus Tuesday starter Jorge De La Rosa. While St. Louis has won three in a row to reside in a tie with San Francisco for the National League's second wild card, Colorado has been a tough out of late and is 3-1 on its six-game homestand. DJ LeMahieu (.349) had two singles in the opener to extend his hitting streak to 10 games and move ahead of Washington's Daniel Murphy (.348) in the race for the batting title.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (11-9, 4.51 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (8-8, 5.22)

Wainwright saw his modest two-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday after allowing four runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 6-2 setback at San Francisco. The 35-year-old has struggled mightily on the road with a gaudy 6.19 ERA while allowing the opposition to bat .305 against him. Wainwright fared considerably better in a home outing versus the Rockies on May 18, scattering six hits over 6 2/3 strong innings in a 2-0 victory.

De La Rosa suffered his first loss since July 20 on Tuesday after permitting six runs in 3 1/3 innings of an 11-4 loss at Arizona. The 35-year-old has been spinning his wheels of late, surrendering 16 runs, four homers and nine walks in his last three outings (14 1/3 innings). De La Rosa hopes his success versus St. Louis aids him in ending his current tough stretch as he owns an 8-4 mark in 18 career meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis 1B Matt Carpenter had an RBI single among his two hits in the opener to improve to 6-for-16 during his four-game hitting streak.

2. Colorado CF Charlie Blackmon is riding an eight-game hitting streak and has 14 runs scored in September.

3. Cardinals SS Aledmys Diaz went hitless in five at-bats in the opener and is 2-for-20 in his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Rockies 2