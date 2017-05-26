Preview: Cardinals at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies have yet to lose a series in May, while the St. Louis Cardinals haven’t found much success after winning eight of nine earlier this month. The Rockies return home from one of their most successful road trips in team history and put their National League-best record on the line Friday when they open a three-game series with the Cardinals.

Despite becoming the last team in the majors to suffer a one-run loss and watching its four-game winning streak fall by the wayside in Thursday's 2-1, 11-inning loss in Philadelphia, Colorado went 7-3 on its 10-game trek and is 15-8 overall in May. The Rockies, who last lost a series April 24-27 against Washington, are 13 games over .500 (31-18) through 49 games for the first time in club history. While Colorado is rolling, St. Louis is 2-6 since moving a season-high six games over .500 on May 14. The Cardinals, who are halfway through a 12-game run against NL West opponents, have opened that stretch by dropping two of three each to San Francisco and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (3-3, 3.28 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Antonio Senzatela (6-1, 3.67)

Martinez did not factor into the decision Saturday despite logging the finest outing of his career, allowing two singles and a walk while striking out five across nine scoreless innings in a 13-inning loss to San Francisco. The 25-year-old Dominican has produced five consecutive quality starts, not allowing more than five hits in any outing while going 3-0 with a 2.31 ERA. Martinez is 2-0 despite a 6.97 ERA in seven games (three starts) versus the Rockies, including 2-0, 5.54 in three appearances (two starts) at Coors Field.

After beginning his big-league career by going 5-1 with a 2.86 ERA over his first seven starts, Senzatela has labored a bit more over his last two turns, giving up four runs in five frames each time. The 22-year-old Venezuelan's last such outing came Saturday in Cincinnati, where he surrendered a home run among the five hits and season-high four walks he allowed during his 105-pitch effort. Senzatela is 4-1 with a 3.77 ERA in five starts at Coors Field as he prepares to face the Cardinals for the first time.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies OF Carlos Gonzalez batted .390 with two homers and five RBIs during the road trip after hitting .213 with two homers and 11 RBIs over his first 34 contests.

2. Cardinals C Yadier Molina went 2-for-4 on Thursday to extend his hitting streak to 14 games, two shy of matching his career-best mark.

3. Colorado is 12-3 in series openers this season.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Rockies 3