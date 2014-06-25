(Updated: CORRECTS “majors” to “National League” in notes)

Rockies 10, Cardinals 5: Red-hot Justin Morneau belted a three-run homer among his three hits and recorded a season-high six RBIs as host Colorado snapped its seven-game losing streak.

Ryan Wheeler drove in two runs and pinch hitter Drew Stubbs homered for the Rockies, who took an 8-5 lead in the seventh on Morneau’s two-run single - giving him 13 RBIs in his last five games. Jorge De La Rosa (7-6) won for the first time in four decisions despite allowing five runs (four earned) and nine hits in seven innings.

Jhonny Peralta belted a two-run homer for the Cardinals, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Shelby Miller yielded three runs, six hits and five walks in 2 2/3 innings before leaving with back tightness while rookie Nick Greenwood (1-1) took the loss after yielding Morneau’s blast during his 1 2/3 frames of relief.

Colorado took a 3-0 lead in the first, when Morneau delivered an RBI single and, two batters later, Wheeler hit a shot to the wall that left fielder Matt Holliday turned into a two-run single. Peralta blasted a 2-2 pitch deep into the seats in left for his team-leading 11th home run to highlight a three-run fourth which gave St. Louis a 4-3 lead.

Morneau ripped a 1-1 offering out to right - his 13th - in the fourth to put Colorado on top 6-4. Adam Ottavino struck out pinch hitter Jon Jay with the bases loaded to end the eighth and the Rockies tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the bottom half on Stubbs’ blast and a two-out RBI single by Charlie Blackmon (three hits).

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cardinals cut the deficit to 6-5 in the fifth in strange fashion as replays revealed Allen Craig’s slow grounder brushed the forearm of baserunner Holliday and changed direction, allowing it to trickle under the glove of Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki as Holliday scored during the non-reviewable play. ... Morneau, who is the only player in the National League this season to record three games of five or more RBIs, has driven in 57 runs - second in the National League to Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton (58). ... Colorado, which improved to 7-15 this month, recorded 17 hits - including three by DJ LeMahieu.