Cardinals 9, Rockies 6: Matt Carpenter delivered a tiebreaking double with two outs in a two-run eighth inning as visiting St. Louis erased a 5-1 deficit in a contest featuring starting pitchers making their major-league debuts.

Carpenter recorded two RBIs, Matt Adams belted a two-run shot - his sixth homer in 13 games - and Matt Holliday had three hits and an RBI for the Cardinals. Pat Neshek (2-0) pitched a perfect seventh while Trevor Rosenthal struck out Troy Tulowitzki with two aboard in the ninth in an 11-pitch at-bat en route to earning a four-out save.

Corey Dickerson drove in two runs and Drew Stubbs homered for the second straight game as Colorado lost for the eighth time in its last nine contests and allowed at least four runs for the ninth consecutive game. Adam Ottavino (0-3) yielded three hits and both runs in the eighth to take the loss.

St. Louis left-hander Marco Gonzales, who grew up in Fort Collins, Colo. - some 60 miles from Denver, retired the first seven batters he faced before yielding five runs - all in the fourth - in 4 1/3 innings, and doubled in his first major-league at-bat. Colorado lefty Yohan Flande allowed four runs in five innings while driving in a run.

Stubbs ignited Colorado’s fourth with a lead-off homer to left and Dickerson’s two-run double highlighted the uprising before Adams’ shot the opposite way to left capped a three-run fifth to bring St. Louis within 5-4. Daniel Descalso’s pinch-hit bloop double down the left-field line in the eight scored Mark Ellis, who was running on the pitch from first, before Carpenter followed with a hard grounder off the glove of shortstop Tulowitzki and into short right-center as Descalso scored to make it 7-6.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Flande took the spot in the rotation of RHP Christian Bergman, who was placed on the 60-day disabled list with a fractured left wrist. ... The Rockies have used a major league-most 12 starting pitchers this season. ... Gonzales was scratched from his start in the Texas League All-Star Game on Tuesday. ... This marked the sixth time since 1933 the starting pitchers were making their major-league debuts.